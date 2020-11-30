Tuesday's letters

Now Hood speaks
Where was John Hood during the Trump administration? He now says we need to “disagree more constructively” and that 79% of Americans said that this was “very important” ("Let’s disagree more constructively," Nov. 29).
The American people have proven, at the ballot box, that they agree with Hood's statements. Joe Biden seems to be on track to change the divisive rhetoric we have heard for four years. My question to John Hood and Michael Lopez (a letter writer, "End the division," Nov. 24) is why did you have to wait until Donald Trump was fired by the American people to embrace normal behavior?
Most of the U.S. Senate (and conservative voices) have yet to tell the truth about Donald Trump and his inept and unpatriotic actions. Mr. Lopez touts a system of checks and balances not observed during the Trump administration. Republicans have certainly “packed the courts” with a 6-3 margin favorable to conservatives, of course.
Now Lopez criticizes Biden and Democrats for encouraging voters to elect two senators from Georgia so they can take control of the Senate. What? The Senate, under the rule of “The Grim Reaper” (Mitch McConnell), has not even brought to the floor a great majority of the bills sent there by the House of Representatives. That will not change with the same leadership.
Mr. Hood and Mr. Lopez, I find it very curious that, all of a sudden, you are speaking out for how this country was meant to run — with integrity and fair play. Is it only supposed to run fairly when a Democrat is in control?
So far, Joe Biden has shown his propensity to respect all the citizens of this country and work to bring us together — a monumental task. He will respect our heritage and our ideals.
May God watch over America and its elected officials and guide all of them to work together to repair and restore our beloved America.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
The tide will turn
Well, they're at it again! Our crazy radical left is defacing and tearing down statues and monuments, this time for the so-called "LandBack" movement.
Let's see ... we are facing a demand for trillions in "slavery reparations," but LandBack won't cost as much, will it? It's uncertain why Abraham Lincoln statues are being targeted, but after all, he only saved the United States, and he was a white male.
Conservatives everywhere can take heart. You thought Donald Trump had ruined Republicans with his blatant, arrogant idiocy, but after a few months of this stuff, the pendulum of public opinion will begin to swing back, and by 2022 and 2024, you will be pleasantly surprised by your success at the polls.
The mainstream media are doing their part. (These folks are patriots, not vandals, and don't forget "systemic racism"!) There are bills in Congress concerning the thousands of dogs tortured to death every single year for so-called research, but liberals aren't interested. They need something more radical to get them excited.
Never underestimate the innate, deep-seated ability of American liberals to self-destruct.
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
Easy voting? Why?
Our rights as Americans come with a heavy price. People fight and die for them. The rights cemented in our Constitution have associated, real-time costs.
For example, free speech requires sometimes hearing things that offend or that we disagree with. The right to bear arms requires we accept some level of gun accidents and gun violence. The right to privacy requires we give up some security. Protection from illegal search and seizure allows some criminals to go free.
Freedom doesn’t come easy. Voting shouldn’t be easy, either. Voting should not be a wide-open, effortless free-for-all. At a minimum one must positively identify themselves to vote.
Voting shouldn’t be easier — or less secure — than writing a check, ordering a beer, buying cigarettes or going to the Democratic National Convention. You must show photo ID for these.
Opportunities and motivation for election cheating have grown as technology and power-hungry politicians corrupt the process.
Changing the rules in the middle of the election for COVID was a ruse. We still attend in person for many essentials: shopping, liquor, gambling and abortions. This was done to undermine the security of the vote and create chaos that could be exploited. We are paying for it now.
Stephen O'Connell
Greensboro
Emissions facts
A recent letter claimed that the coronavirus has us traveling less so fossil fuel emissions from aviation, etc., have been reduced such that the U.S. is meeting the Paris agreement despite not formally participating.
In the early 2000s, fracking began producing so much natural gas that it became the lowest-cost source of fossil-fuel energy worldwide. In 2000, coal supplied 52% of our electricity. Today it provides 19% while natural gas generates 41%. Coal produces twice as much carbon dioxide per BTU of heat as natural gas does, and natural gas fired plants are 60% efficient in turning that heat into electricity versus 40% for coal plants.
In 2019, the U.S. contributed 14.5% of the worldwide carbon emissions into the air, while China contributed 28.8%. China’s CO2 output was up 3.8% in 2019 due to new coal plants, while the U.S.’s was down 3% — primarily due to fracking. This trend predates COVID-19's effects and will continue — unless Mr. Biden stops fracking. China’s CO2 contribution keeps going up. Blame them for “climate change,” not us.
Tax carbon? Give the revenue to citizens as monthly checks?
Sure ... so they can pay their higher power bill. That’s absurd.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
