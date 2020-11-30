Tuesday's letters

Mr. Hood and Mr. Lopez, I find it very curious that, all of a sudden, you are speaking out for how this country was meant to run — with integrity and fair play. Is it only supposed to run fairly when a Democrat is in control?

So far, Joe Biden has shown his propensity to respect all the citizens of this country and work to bring us together — a monumental task. He will respect our heritage and our ideals.

May God watch over America and its elected officials and guide all of them to work together to repair and restore our beloved America.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

The tide will turn

Well, they're at it again! Our crazy radical left is defacing and tearing down statues and monuments, this time for the so-called "LandBack" movement.

Let's see ... we are facing a demand for trillions in "slavery reparations," but LandBack won't cost as much, will it? It's uncertain why Abraham Lincoln statues are being targeted, but after all, he only saved the United States, and he was a white male.