Tuesday's letters

Just walking

A T-shirt changes behavior. For the last four weeks, like many people, I have resumed exercising to lose my COVID pounds. Every weekday I walk a few minutes around my neighborhood. I wear a T-shirt, usually with the logo of a sports team, or an uplifting quote. I pass by the same 10 or so people every day. Sometimes, I say “Good morning” first, and other times they beat me to it. A friendly exchange between neighbors, I thought.

On this past Friday, I donned my Juneteenth T-shirt. Of the 10 folks I see daily, two are Black. Both greeted me as usual, and one said, “Nice T-shirt!” Of the remaining eight people, all white, only one person spoke. The remaining walkers looked away as I greeted them, or never looked in my direction at all.

Were they suddenly fearful of me, or angry? I realize our thoughts inform our behavior. There is no way for me to know the thoughts of others, nor they mine. We can only relate to the impact of those thoughts.

Let’s start the connection by just being civil. I hope my neighbors will, too.

Lenora Billings-Harris

Greensboro

