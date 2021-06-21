Tuesday's letters

Just walking
A T-shirt changes behavior. For the last four weeks, like many people, I have resumed exercising to lose my COVID pounds. Every weekday I walk a few minutes around my neighborhood. I wear a T-shirt, usually with the logo of a sports team, or an uplifting quote. I pass by the same 10 or so people every day. Sometimes, I say “Good morning” first, and other times they beat me to it. A friendly exchange between neighbors, I thought.
On this past Friday, I donned my Juneteenth T-shirt. Of the 10 folks I see daily, two are Black. Both greeted me as usual, and one said, “Nice T-shirt!” Of the remaining eight people, all white, only one person spoke. The remaining walkers looked away as I greeted them, or never looked in my direction at all.
Were they suddenly fearful of me, or angry? I realize our thoughts inform our behavior. There is no way for me to know the thoughts of others, nor they mine. We can only relate to the impact of those thoughts.
Let’s start the connection by just being civil. I hope my neighbors will, too.
Lenora Billings-Harris
Greensboro
Cone’s reversal
We want to commend the parties involved in the potential merger of Cone Health and Sentara for calling it off.
Opportunities to partner here in North Carolina are available with outstanding systems like Duke and UNC to create healthy growth.
The benefits would be immense and hopefully will be explored.
Don Brady
Greensboro
Triple take
Three observations:
The description of the death of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City always says he was unarmed and shot by police in the back of the head. Why is it left out that he was attempting to escape and that he backed up, then accelerated toward a deputy who had to jump out the way? (June 13, page A-11 and other articles the last few days).
“Biden sells G7 on global tax, but U.S. Congress is a hurdle” (June 12): Indeed, the attempt by the G7 to impose a worldwide 15% minimum tax on those evil corporations that provide us with food, fuel and cellphones might be hard to sell to the Congress. “ ... Make big multinational corporations pay their fair share so we can invest in our middle class,” says National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Where does he think corporate tax money comes from? It’s in the cost of the food, fuel, cellphones — in everything we buy. Tell your congressional representatives you’d rather keep the money and deprive the bureaucrats who would administer that program of their jobs.
President Biden declared the Pulse nightclub a national memorial, declaring that we have an epidemic of gun violence. Perhaps “defunding the police” is not such a good idea.
Walter Sperko
Greensboro
Background checks?
Many gun enthusiasts will tell you that background checks don’t work, and that law enforcement agrees with that position. Both assertions are untrue.
Maybe we don’t need universal background checks at all. Maybe what we need instead is a systematic way to find out if someone has a criminal record, a history of violence or domestic abuse or a mental illness that might make gun ownership dangerous to the person or to others in the community.
Now, seriously, can you not see the difference between that and universal background checks?
Seriously, neither can I.
Jody McGhee
High Point