Stay unified
The Guilford County Continuum of Care came into existence with the hard work of homeless advocates over the years to become an effective coalition of homeless providers and concerned citizens focused on ending homelessness in Guilford County. When I first came to Greensboro Urban Ministry as its executive director in 1985, the Continuum of Care was divided between Greensboro and High Point.
Homeless providers and homeless advocates in both Greensboro, High Point and the rest of Guilford County realized much more could be accomplished working together rather than separately.
Many agencies serving the homeless have a presence in both Greensboro and High Point. Coordinating services throughout the county just makes sense. I urge the City of Greensboro not to pull out of the Guilford County Continuum of Care. I hope the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro City Council will take into consideration the opinions of all the agencies and concerned citizens who are members of the Guilford County Continuum of Care before a decision to form a separate Greensboro Continuum of Care is made.
The Rev. Mike Aiken
Greensboro
Hardin's critics
I am a sports fan. Some may say I am the true meaning of the origin from which that term comes. I just read Ed Hardin’s Sunday sports column and wish to express my appreciation to him for the work he has done during the coronavirus pandemic and the social justice unrest that have caused so much chaos in the world, and impacted all of sports.
Ed has spoken truth and common sense to what needs to happen in the sports world to get a better handle on this pandemic. And, he has obviously listened to those athletes standing up for social justice. Hopefully the days of “shut up and dribble” have finally come to an end.
I don’t always agree with Ed, but I was astounded at the visceral attack on his motives. It made me wonder if my “fanatic brothers” (anonymous as they were) need to get a life. I know that we are being encouraged to attack anyone that has differing opinions, or who even looks different, but that really doesn’t work in the long run.
I wish Ed and his family members the best as they deal with their health issues.
Skip MacMillan
Greensboro
Thanks, Ed
I had a journalism professor who used to say that the term "stupid sportswriter" was redundant. Thanks, Ed Hardin, for proving him wrong.
I appreciate you providing a dose of reality into the fairyland world of sports. Athletes have a platform and are rightfully exercising those rights to help us become laser focused on addressing societal ills.
We are better for their efforts and better for you bringing recognition to their brave stance. There is nothing about this time in history that calls for business as usual.
David Marker
Greensboro
A closer look
“Disorder and conflict, often accompanied by deadly violence, are happening now. Under Trump. Not Biden” (letter, “On whose watch?” Aug. 30). True, but law enforcement is a local and state function. The disorder is in jurisdictions led by Democratic mayors and governors.
Examples: New York: Bill de Blasio (D) and Andrew Cuomo (D); Washington: Jenny Durkan (D) and Jay Inslee (D); Illinois: Lori Lightfoot (D) and J.B. Pritzker (D); Oregon: Ted Wheeler (D) and Kate Brown (D); Minnesota: Jacob Frey (D) and Tim Walz (D); Wisconsin: John Antaramian (D) and Tony Evers (D).
Dig deeper, and one finds Democratic state and local prosecutors. Examples: Kim Gardner (St. Louis), Mike Schmitt (Portland); Cyrus Vance Jr. (New York City), Letitia James (New York state) and Kim Foxx (Chicago).”
Similarly, “Defund the police” and like sentiments are Democratic impulses. These realities showcase fundamental differences in the governing priorities of the two parties.
Tom Shuford
Lenoir
Not journalism
In the News & Record on Sunday, Aug. 30, on page A13, was The Associated Press article, "Trump surveys Laura's damage." It read in part:
"President Donald Trump ... on a post-Republican National Convention trip" (here it comes!) "that allowed him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership."
This belongs on the op-ed page. Journalism is dead. RIP.
Michael Robinson
Greensboro
Ratios matter
In an Aug. 28 letter the writer notes her decision to cancel her N&R subscription and specifically mentions that no matter the ratios, in absolute numbers, more white people than Black ones are killed by police (as if this shouldn’t concern us all!). As I was the “clueless, CNN-obsessed” person who initially tried to explain ratios, I felt compelled to respond.
Let’s take a simple reality and see how numbers and percentages allow us to gain insights: President Trump has been married three times; he’s cheated on all three wives.
If we use the “absolute” number of women he’s cheated on (three), we might say, “Geez, he’s just a hopeless romantic looking for the right gal.”
But by simple calculation we find that he’s cheated on 100% of his wives and has been unfaithful on 100% of his marital vows. Using this information, we might conclude that, far from being a hopeless romantic, he’s a good-for-nothing liar and miscreant who can’t wait until the ink is dry on the marriage certificate before looking for his next conquest.
See the difference?
So, far be it for me to criticize, but I implore you, don’t cancel your subscription!
We all desperately need access to truth and reason and the N&R does a great job of providing this.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Expand Medicaid now
North Carolina continues with the asinine policy of rejecting the expansion of Medicaid as one of only 12 states holding out. With the pandemic causing massive unemployment and people losing their health insurance when services are in great demand, well more than 500,000 North Carolinians need affordable health insurance.
In addition to the health insurance Medicaid expansion would provide under the Affordable Care Act, our tax money would remain in our state and provide thousands of jobs and support for hospitals. Small rural hospitals are in greatest need of this support.
Gov. Cooper is doing all he can to expand Medicaid, but the General Assembly refuses to act. Jon Hardister, one of our representatives in Guilford County, is a member of Republican leadership and has opposed Medicaid expansion. I urge voters to cast their ballots against Rep. Hardister and all the other Republican legislators.
Larry Standley
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.