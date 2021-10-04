Tuesday's letters

Bradley Krantz

Greensboro

Doing it right

The crowds awaiting the Tanger Center doors to open were impressive. Fortunately it was not raining. Tickets purchased for the concert were essentially pre-COVID so the venue appeared to be a sellout. Masks were required, as was proof of vaccination (thank you, Josh Groban). Proof of vaccination did not impede movement into the venue.

It was comforting to know that the people sitting next to and around me were vaccinated. Will I feel the same way at a future event when proof is not required or will I opt not to go?

There does not seem to be any reason why proof of vaccination cannot be required. If people want to attend an event, they will have proof (hopefully legal).

Josh connected well with the audience and gave an outstanding musical performance.

H.C. Roethling

Greensboro

‘Half-empty’ story

The Associated Press story, “Study: It’s tough to stop antidepressants” (Sept. 30) missed an opportunity. The article is “half-empty” and misleading.