Tuesday's letters

John Hood took Ted Koppel’s CBS piece personally, didn’t he (“Truths are timeless in Mayberry ... and Ted Koppel’s hit piece won’t change that,” Oct. 3)?
The “CBS Sunday Morning”
Mayberry segment is no hit
piece. It’s well-done, analytical. TV by one of the best ever in Koppel. You can easily find it by googling “Ted Koppel, Mayberry.”
It does the obligatory and accurate thing by pointing out (the Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce guy completely agrees) that, while “The Andy Griffith Show” was super popular, a major hit for eight years, it must be remembered that Mayberry was a fictional town. It was not real. It was a sequestered, whites-only, apolitical, peaceful ideal amidst the growing turbulence of the ’60s.
No one would dispute that the show was brilliantly conceived and written or that Don Knotts’ Barney Fife is one of TV’s all-time great characters.
The interviews in the TV piece with the tourists on the bus are instructive, however. Fifty-plus years after the show left the air, bizarre, almost religious devotion to the show now almost exclusively comes from right wingers (like Hood) … more specifically, Trumpers.
Just imagine if Trump had been Trump back then and guest-starred as yet another New York city slicker come to town to fleece Mayberry. Andy would have seen through him in a second!
Bradley Krantz
Greensboro
Doing it right
The crowds awaiting the Tanger Center doors to open were impressive. Fortunately it was not raining. Tickets purchased for the concert were essentially pre-COVID so the venue appeared to be a sellout. Masks were required, as was proof of vaccination (thank you, Josh Groban). Proof of vaccination did not impede movement into the venue.
It was comforting to know that the people sitting next to and around me were vaccinated. Will I feel the same way at a future event when proof is not required or will I opt not to go?
There does not seem to be any reason why proof of vaccination cannot be required. If people want to attend an event, they will have proof (hopefully legal).
Josh connected well with the audience and gave an outstanding musical performance.
H.C. Roethling
Greensboro
‘Half-empty’ story
The Associated Press story, “Study: It’s tough to stop antidepressants” (Sept. 30) missed an opportunity. The article is “half-empty” and misleading.
The study found a sizeable portion, 44%, had no difficulty discontinuing antidepressants. While the AP uses the term “relapse,” it’s well known that abrupt disruption after prolonged antidepressant use can cause withdrawal symptoms, known as discontinuation syndrome (e.g., insomnia, hyperarousal, nausea, sensory issues).
Thus, it’s highly probable that any returning “symptoms” are a function of withdrawal and not a return of any purported disease. (I should note that no credible provider uses the metaphor of the “chemical imbalance” as it’s medically unfounded.)
This is an important distinction that needs to be underscored. These medications work by numbing psychological suffering, which may be exactly what someone needs. These medications, however, do not cure or correct underlying disease processes. Psychotherapy, on the other hand, as well as routine exercise, is known to produce equal results, with long-term gains, without the side effects and withdrawal symptoms associated with antidepressants.
More importantly, it’s paramount that providers consider the social and environmental factors (e.g., abusive relationships, poverty, loneliness, underemployment, homelessness, etc.) contributing to emotional distress rather than exclusively “medicate them away.”
Thomas L. Murray Jr., Ph.D.
Greensboro
GCS, please recycle
In the era of COVID-19, I applaud Guilford County Schools and its provision of meals for students regardless of economic status or inability to pay.
My concern is the overuse of polystyrene products for serving. Nobody seems to bother to recycle.
As a substitute teacher I asked, “Do you recycle these polystyrene trays?” The response: “What is polystyrene?”
I replied, “You know, ‘Styrofoam’” (actually a trademark name).
Polystyrene is a plastic made in part from nonrenewable fossil fuels. Please take time to learn the basic facts about creation care and save God’s world! Find ways to practice the 3 R s: Recycle, Reduce and Refuse.
Recycle polystyrene at 1310 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro or Dart Container Co. in Randleman.
According to a recent report by climate counselor to the U.S. Treasury, John Morton, the climate is affecting us every day in ways that are “increasingly visible.” Morton was referring to the yearly number of billion-dollar natural catastrophes.
How quickly might global economies transition away from fossil fuels? It’s possible to take congressional action also and back current carbon-pricing enactments. The goal is net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (yielded by fossil fuels) by 2050.
Karlah Burton
Greensboro
The writer has a doctorate in couples and family counseling and has published a number of articles on psychopharmacology that have appeared in the Journal of Mental Health Counseling and elsewhere.