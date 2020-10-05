Tuesday's letters

Be well, begone
Maybe, just maybe, the monumentally reckless Donald Trump, who incessantly disregarded scientists, while brazenly defying reasonable precautions to avoid coronavirus, can honestly reflect while recovering that he needlessly placed many others in peril.
As the president recovers with the abiding attention of the world’s best medical team that few others have at their disposal, maybe he can muster a scintilla of empathy for the millions in our country affected by the coronavirus and for the deaths of 208,000 Americans, many of which could have been prevented. They trusted Trump ... with the same adulation as Rep. Jon Hardister, Sen. Thom Tillis and Republican Guilford commissioners who declined to wear face masks.
Lest we forget, President Trump’s toxic, defiant, devastating lack of leadership — remember, in January 2020, he was informed about the lethal impact of the coronavirus — became a wrecking ball to the economy, destroying businesses, causing intolerable unemployment and exacerbating racial, cultural and gender inequities, depriving all of us of "life, liberty and pursuit of happiness."
Yes, I wish President Trump a speedy recovery, so he can face the voters’ wrath, when we deliver a historic, resounding defeat.
Ivan Saul Cutler
Greensboro
Kindred spirits
Three heads of state, with varying degrees of disregard for science, have personally experienced COVID-19 as their countries experienced surges of the pandemic: Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and our own Donald Trump. Coincidence?
Richard J Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
Casting doubt
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we requested absentee ballots this year. It seemed a viable alternative to voting in person, which concerns us as we are both teachers and therefore are somewhat exposed to potential infection.
We were, however, still hesitant to cast a vote by mail as we are aware that many of the ballots can be discarded for incomplete witness information and for potential disparities in voter signatures. Then, the State Board of Elections released a process for voters to reconcile problems with their ballots by a “cure affidavit” and still have our vote count. This public release of information encouraged us to be at ease — if a mistake was made, we could rectify that mistake.
As a result, we cast our absentee ballots. Then, however, another judge declared on Sept. 30 that he disagreed with this process and once again, our right to vote — to be provided due process in our choice of ballot is in question.
It does not seem right to me that duly appointed representatives can issue a public release of a due process right for voters, only to have that right stripped away or placed in question.
Michael Johnson
Greensboro
Rethinking police
Your editorial of Sept. 30 on “re-thinking” police was most appreciated. In the wake of the tragic death of Greensboro resident Marcus Smith at the hands of police, I am comforted by knowing that law enforcement personnel are currently receiving help from mental health professionals in dealing with troubled people.
I understand from personal experience with my son that managing and helping a person with mental illness can be very scary and confusing. Learning proven ways to calm and redirect people who are out of control and potentially destructive to themselves, others and property is critical for the officers we expect to handle these extremely difficult circumstances. Shooting and hog-tying these people should never be the default option.
Furthermore, the efforts to rethink all of what we ask police to handle, and to redirect money to other public services, are clearly called for. If funds had been better appropriated before, we might not be mourning the untimely loss of Marcus and others.
Kate Hood Seel
Greensboro
Biden won't succeed
To Joe Biden fans: Please put some thought to the following. The 2020 presidential election presents a clear choice between the struggling American Dream and Democratic socialism. The Democratic vehicle for this movement is 77-year-old Joe Biden, who is in no way fit to lead our nation for the next four years. Biden's economic plan is to raise $3.2 trillion in revenue over the next decade which means increasing the individual tax rate for the vast majority of Americans. Implementing this policy during the pandemic and before the economy has fully recovered would be a typical unwise move by Democrats.
Regarding the Democrats' policy of defunding the police, he has stated he is not in favor of defunding, but has gone on record that he would redirect budgeted police funds to non-police areas.
I could go on, but bottom line, if he is the president, he will be taken over by socialist Democrats and will last about one year.
The president's position will then be taken over by his vice president, who is rated by far the most liberal senators in Congress.
Bottom line: Our country as we know it will be over.
Robert Goodman
High Point
It is what it is
After downplaying the seriousness of COVID-19, it has come to President and first lady Trump. I can only say (to use Donald Trump's own words), "It is what it is."
Unlike the hateful aura Trump & Company have created across this nation, I do wish him and Melania a full, successful recovery.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
