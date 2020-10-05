Tuesday's letters

Kate Hood Seel

Greensboro

Biden won't succeed

To Joe Biden fans: Please put some thought to the following. The 2020 presidential election presents a clear choice between the struggling American Dream and Democratic socialism. The Democratic vehicle for this movement is 77-year-old Joe Biden, who is in no way fit to lead our nation for the next four years. Biden's economic plan is to raise $3.2 trillion in revenue over the next decade which means increasing the individual tax rate for the vast majority of Americans. Implementing this policy during the pandemic and before the economy has fully recovered would be a typical unwise move by Democrats.

Regarding the Democrats' policy of defunding the police, he has stated he is not in favor of defunding, but has gone on record that he would redirect budgeted police funds to non-police areas.

I could go on, but bottom line, if he is the president, he will be taken over by socialist Democrats and will last about one year.

The president's position will then be taken over by his vice president, who is rated by far the most liberal senators in Congress.