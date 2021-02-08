Tuesday's letters

Unbelievable
I was not surprised to read that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson harbors anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic and homophobic “opinions."
I am surprised, however, to learn that he believes he “can put those opinions behind” him and “do what’s right for everyone in North Carolina."
As an elected official, how does he plan to do that?
These types of “opinions” are clearly strong beliefs he has held for years and would be difficult to put aside. After all, he felt strongly enough to express these “opinions” on Facebook and YouTube.
Additionally, how do those who are Muslim, Jewish and/or members of the LGBTQ community ever believe that, when dealing with the lieutenant governor, he will treat them fairly and equitably?
Ken Stiles
Greensboro
'Judge A'
I thoroughly enjoyed the article about the wonderful Judge Elreta Alexander-Ralston (Jan. 31). I turned 16 with a new driver’s license in 1968, the year she was first on the bench. I remember well the stories of "Judgment Day."
A few years later in the early 1970s, I spent a lot of time in her courtroom as a young North Carolina probation officer.
On one occasion she called me to the bench, reminded me in open court that she knew my mother (who I think had earlier written a story about her for this newspaper) and directed me to hold the lady’s small baby so she could appropriately deliver a lecture to her. I am certain the lecture included the reminder that the "truth would set her free." That was Judge A.
Very well-done, Nancy McLaughlin. And Elizabeth Kramer, you absolutely captured her look.
Burton Kennedy
Greensboro
Kind and efficient
I just received my COVID-19 vaccine. It couldn't have been easier. At 8 a.m. Tuesday I was at my computer and logged in to the Guilford County website. Immediately the days and times to pick from popped up. I clicked the time I wanted, filled out the form and I was registered. I received an email on Thursday reminding me of my Friday appointment.
I arrived at the coliseum at 11:10 for my 11:15 appointment. A golf cart picked me up and drove me to the door. My temperature was checked and I was directed to the next person. After filling out a consent form, I was directed to a table where a nurse was waiting to administer my vaccine.
Because I am on a blood thinner, I had to wait 30 minutes for observation. When my timer went off, I was directed to the station to schedule my second vaccine in three weeks. I was given a handout about the vaccine, a follow-up study to participate in, if I choose, and a pin to wear.
The whole experience was so well organized and everyone was so kind. Great job, Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health!
Pamela Smith
Greensboro
Hardly a sham
The letter ”This trial is a sham” (Jan. 31) misses some points.
First: duty. Sens. Burr and Tillis took oaths to defend against domestic enemies, which would include those who incite violence and insurrection.
Second: crime. President Trump incited violence and insurrection in attempting to overthrow the official results of an election: “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength. ... If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he told the crowd.
Then they ransacked and beat and killed. Violence: “fight like hell”; Insurrection: “take back our country.”
Third: justice. Trial and conviction is law and order — not "bloodlust."
Fourth: the Constitution. While Trump is no longer president, he was impeached by the House while still in office. But besides removal from office, Article I, Section 3, calls for “disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of Honor, Trust or Profit under the United States” and that’s why he needs to be tried (and convicted) by the Senate.
Fifth: precedent. In 1876, Secretary of War William Belknap resigned just before the House voted to impeach him. They impeached him anyway and he was tried in the Senate.
Convict Trump.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Outlandish fantasies
A number of letters continue to espouse and promote the fake news by Trump, et. al, as well as outlandish QAnon ideas. This led me to ponder on how adults allowed themselves to succumb to these ideas. Then I recalled that as a child I believed in Santa Claus, goblins and the tooth fairy.
I realized that likely some may have not moved on from being susceptible to beliefs/fantasies that are promoted, whether benign or frightening. I further realized that to evaluate what is real or not one has to develop critical thinking as part of our growing into adulthood.
Sadly, I thought that those who did not develop and nurture those adult abilities were regrettably subject to succumb to lies and despicable falsehoods.
Unfortunately, like those that followed the Nazi lies with horrible and devastating results, we have seen the undermining of our Constitution and democracy by those that succumb to the lies of Trump, et. al, and QAnon’s distorted propaganda.