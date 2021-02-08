Tuesday's letters

On one occasion she called me to the bench, reminded me in open court that she knew my mother (who I think had earlier written a story about her for this newspaper) and directed me to hold the lady’s small baby so she could appropriately deliver a lecture to her. I am certain the lecture included the reminder that the "truth would set her free." That was Judge A.

Very well-done, Nancy McLaughlin. And Elizabeth Kramer, you absolutely captured her look.

Burton Kennedy

Greensboro

Kind and efficient

I just received my COVID-19 vaccine. It couldn't have been easier. At 8 a.m. Tuesday I was at my computer and logged in to the Guilford County website. Immediately the days and times to pick from popped up. I clicked the time I wanted, filled out the form and I was registered. I received an email on Thursday reminding me of my Friday appointment.

I arrived at the coliseum at 11:10 for my 11:15 appointment. A golf cart picked me up and drove me to the door. My temperature was checked and I was directed to the next person. After filling out a consent form, I was directed to a table where a nurse was waiting to administer my vaccine.