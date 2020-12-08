Tuesday's letters

A perfect crime
Thanks to Rudy Giuliani and his crack legal team we can now be certain that Democrats have pulled off the greatest heist in presidential election history. Amazingly they accomplished this without leaving a shred of tangible evidence!
It was a breathtakingly bold, brilliantly conceived and flawlessly executed strategy.
This extraordinary problem-solving capability will serve the incoming Biden administration well in solving America’s most challenging issues. For that we can all be grateful.
John Long
Greensboro
Eighth-grade logic
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the White House in-person, indoor, without-masks Christmas parties with the words, “Oh, you can loot and you can protest — we can have Christmas parties. What is this, eighth grade?”
Once again, we see the typical Republican philosophy of “two wrongs make a right:” People did bad things when they looted so that makes the White House holding yet more super-spreader events totally justified. This statement would not gotten a passing grade in an eighth-grade class on logic.
How many people died as a result of the protests?
How many people have died as a result of COVID?
Which “wrong” is “wronger?”
Daniel Flak
Greensboro
Thomas' hypocrisy
I typically enjoy Cal Thomas' columns, although I don't always agree with him.
However, I had to laugh at the silliness of his column, "The dog, the fracture and the 'palmists' " (Dec. 5). He expressed angst that "the media" have kept silent about President-elect Biden's recent ankle fracture, implying that he is physically unfit for office.
Yet, Thomas was silent over the years regarding obfuscation about Donald Trump's health, including his secret, unplanned visits to Walter Reed Hospital, his doctor's clear misguidance on his health (sorry, he doesn't weigh 235 pounds), and the contradictory information about Trump's COVID treatment and recovery.
Thomas also expressed frustration that Biden, a man with a speech impediment, used the word "Palmists" when referring to the writers of the book of Psalms. He used this as a opportunity to question Biden's faith and mental capacity. Yet, Thomas has ignored the times that Trump, whose son said he "saved Christianity" could not identify a single inspirational Bible verse, and irreverently held a Bible up in front of a church he was not invited to while protesters were being tear-gassed.
Thomas points out hypocrisy that he himself has participated in, which is not a good look.
Ronny Bell
Greensboro
Biden's mental state
Typically I skip Cal Thomas's column but the Saturday article (Dec. 5) mentioned "dogs" in the title, and being a dog lover, I read the column. Unfortunately Thomas rehashed concerns about Joe Biden's mental acuity. Seemingly a person who injures himself playing with his dog exhibits incipient signs of mental decline.
Also, Mr. Biden mispronounced "psalmist" as "palmist." Over the past few months, I have listened to Mr. Biden's speeches and informal Q&A sessions. No, he does not have the verbal fluidity of an Obama or a Kennedy, but he is not showing cognitive decline.
We currently have a president whose cognition is impaired by narcissism, grandiosity, magical thinking, etc., and Thomas thinks it necessary to question Biden's cognitive ability because he mispronounced a word.
Biden is a person who struggled, and to some extent still struggles, with a speech impediment. Since I fall into the "elderly" group, perhaps Thomas would suggest I get a mental status exam because I clumsily allowed my horse to step on my foot and have limped around for several weeks.
Give it a rest, Mr. Thomas!
Sara Draper
Thomasville
Where's the beef?
On my high school debate team, I learned that outlining was the best way to test the validity of an argument. An outline cuts through the verbiage and gets to the meat.
Here is the meat of Cal Thomas’ Saturday column in this newspaper (Dec. 5). His thesis is that Joe Biden is physically and mentally incompetent to be president. His proof? First, Biden broke his foot playing with his dog and the press couldn’t immediately take pictures. (And his dog is a rescue dog! How laughable is that?) Second, Biden said “palmists” twice when he should have said “psalmists.”
Third, there is a website that lists 22 times Biden made verbal slips, and there are doubtless many more instances that they didn’t list. The conclusion? Biden is indeed incompetent.
Thomas adds that the press will probably continue to ignore the overwhelming evidence of this fact. At any rate, he tells us, “there are those who believe” — and here comes Thomas’ second contention — Biden is just a placeholder for that darling of the left, Kamala Harris. And the proof of that will be our refusal to admit that Biden is incompetent!
My question to you: Why publish this drivel?
Christina Peterson
Greensboro
