Tuesday's letters

Give it a rest, Mr. Thomas!

Sara Draper

Thomasville

Where's the beef?

On my high school debate team, I learned that outlining was the best way to test the validity of an argument. An outline cuts through the verbiage and gets to the meat.

Here is the meat of Cal Thomas’ Saturday column in this newspaper (Dec. 5). His thesis is that Joe Biden is physically and mentally incompetent to be president. His proof? First, Biden broke his foot playing with his dog and the press couldn’t immediately take pictures. (And his dog is a rescue dog! How laughable is that?) Second, Biden said “palmists” twice when he should have said “psalmists.”

Third, there is a website that lists 22 times Biden made verbal slips, and there are doubtless many more instances that they didn’t list. The conclusion? Biden is indeed incompetent.