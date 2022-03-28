Tuesday's letters

Robinson's hypocrisy

Once again, the conservative right shows the hypocrisy and self-righteousness of the policies it imposes on the rights of others.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson admits that his wife had an abortion and that the decision was painful. Every woman, every couple, having an abortion finds the decision hard and painful, yet Robinson doesn’t want others to have the same right he and his wife did. He wants to prevent anyone else from taking the actions they took. And, beyond preventing others from taking those actions, he berates and disparages those who do.

Conservative philosophy historically meant least government was the best government — that personal decisions should be left to personal conscience. It appears today’s conservatives believe the opposite and want to impose government control over the most personal and private issues: abortion, sexuality, reading, discourse.

Not confirming a Supreme Court justice before an election? Only if it’s the other guy making the nomination.

Being against murderous dictators? Only if my party is in charge.

Activist judges? It's activism only if it's on the other side.

Helping those suffering from natural disasters? Only if it’s my backyard, not yours.

Woe to all of us for letting this hypocrisy flourish. I’m still carrying a lantern but finding it harder to find an honest person.

Mindy Kutchei

Greensboro

Not needed

Here we go again. The International Civil Rights Center and Museum has its hand out for more of Greensboro’s money. And of course, they have used words like "diversity," "inclusion" and "equality" to guarantee that they would get it.

Who in the world signs a contract without having the funds to fulfill that contract? I am happy for the museum that it is self-supported; it is great to have aspirations to grow. But it should do it on its own.

The city wants to include provisions for transparency so the money can be used for an intended purposes, and so museum leaders will be held accountable. We all remember how the museum reacts when questions are asked.

The very fact that these conditions are necessary should be a huge warning that this is a mistake. We have been here before, folks. This addition to the museum will not put Guilford County on the map anymore than it will suck people in from the interstate.

Greensboro does not need this; we need to spend our money wisely. The answer should have been an emphatic no. With all of the issues going on in Greensboro I am sure we could have found a more positive way to spend money.

Rhonda Fuller

Greensboro

Unpleasant surprises

When you follow the news as I do, you could have predicted the substance of many reports in advance. Nonetheless, the occasional one can surprise you.

For example, you could normally expect Republican opposition to a Democratic Supreme Court nominee. However, I was surprised at their specific attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her nomination hearing. In the past they had no difficulty with Republican nominees with the same “problem,” i.e., the evolving norms of sentencing for child-porn offenders. Anyway, The Washington Post gave the attack three Pinocchios (March 19).

An even bigger surprise was that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was actively trying to get officials to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election (Washington Post, March 24). Among a long series of text messages to the White House’s chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows (on Jan. 6), on one said, “Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.” To my untrained ear this sounds like treason (“Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort," our Constitution says.)

The two surprises here are ones we learned about. I dread the ones we won’t.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

Razing history

The transformation of High Point’s Daniel Brooks Homes into “Legacy Ridge” should trouble us.

To create the new development on city-owned land, the High Point Housing Authority contracted Charlotte’s Laurel Street, a leader in “mixed-income development” that transforms public housing into tax-credit investment opportunities for private ownership and profit. This practice, whether good or bad, is now common in public housing.

But about 500 protesters, led by the group Daniel Brooks Keepers of the Name, say that, in removing the Brooks name for the privately owned development to be built on the razed site of Daniel Brooks Homes, the HPHA, the High Point City Council and Laurel Street flagrantly insult High Point’s Black community. This act obscures its publicly visible history and diminishing the honor the city paid to a respected African American minister, educator and community leader. The original project was named 80 years ago for the Rev. Daniel Brooks.

Tossing this hot potato, the council and mayor say the Housing Authority has jurisdiction in the matter, and the Housing Authority says the developer has control over the naming.

Is this gentrification? Urban cleansing? Gross insensitivity? Let’s hope Greensboro addresses development with more awareness and compassion than High Point does.

David Hammond

Greensboro

If the suit fits ...

I hear that some of Donald Trump’s supporters have expressed approval of Vladimir Putin, as did Trump himself not long ago. Apparently, there are some who look for a leader who is an egotistical, sadistic, foolish, selfish white man who wears expensive suits.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro