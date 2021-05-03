Tuesday's letters

Regarding the opinion piece by Michael McGough in Thursday’s paper (April 29, “Don’t let GOP play ‘whatabout’ with a Jan. 6 probe”): Would it be too much trouble to have two joint commissions?

One to look into the Jan. 6 insurrection and the other to look into the violence that plagued our cities through the antifa and Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.

I think both need to be looked into.

Joey Harding

Greensboro

Do it for you and us

The pandemic has been an exceedingly difficult time for everyone, especially those who have lost family members or friends. Our family is so grateful to have the vaccinations, and while we are still trying to be as careful as possible, we do feel safer.

So I wonder why many people are still refusing to get vaccinated, especially since those in the medical profession strongly urge everyone (unless there is medical reason not to do so) to get vaccinated. It is as if the naysayers are saying that they know more than the doctors.