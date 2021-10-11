Tuesday's letters

Alarming

Regarding Sunday’s article,“A lot of greed nursing home staffs kept slim to fatten bottom line”:

Years ago my mother-in-law had the misfortune of ending up being sent to Blumenthal Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greensboro for rehab after surgery. She was only there a few weeks but we went every day. Reason being: We feared for her care.

She had hip surgery and had an alarm on her bed (unbeknownst to me). I sat on the bed during our visit (she was in a wheelchair at the time). When I stood, the alarm went off. And no one came.

After a few minutes I went to the door to see if any staff had heard the alarm. There was a nurse not 15 feet away. No recognition. I just started screaming for help. Pitiful.

In her short stay there, she developed a sore on her foot, and a urinary tract infection, both avoidable.

Recently a dear friend also had the misfortune of a stay there. I visited and was optimistic. But I soon saw not a lot had changed. No one should be so unlucky as being sent there. I said it then and I’ll say it now: I wouldn’t send my dog to Blumenthal’s ... and I don’t even like my dog.

Beth Shaffer