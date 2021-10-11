Tuesday's letters

Alarming
Regarding Sunday’s article,“A lot of greed nursing home staffs kept slim to fatten bottom line”:
Years ago my mother-in-law had the misfortune of ending up being sent to Blumenthal Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greensboro for rehab after surgery. She was only there a few weeks but we went every day. Reason being: We feared for her care.
She had hip surgery and had an alarm on her bed (unbeknownst to me). I sat on the bed during our visit (she was in a wheelchair at the time). When I stood, the alarm went off. And no one came.
After a few minutes I went to the door to see if any staff had heard the alarm. There was a nurse not 15 feet away. No recognition. I just started screaming for help. Pitiful.
In her short stay there, she developed a sore on her foot, and a urinary tract infection, both avoidable.
Recently a dear friend also had the misfortune of a stay there. I visited and was optimistic. But I soon saw not a lot had changed. No one should be so unlucky as being sent there. I said it then and I’ll say it now: I wouldn’t send my dog to Blumenthal’s ... and I don’t even like my dog.
Beth Shaffer
Greensboro
Blind leaders
As schools continue to stagger forward in this season of COVID, teachers bear the weight of an ineffective school board and blind state leaders.
We have no subs so we don’t eat lunch. We are creating lesson plans for in-person and remote students for no extra pay.
The profession calls for sacrifices. It always has. It would help if the support coming from on high was consistent and thoughtful instead of chaotic. The most emotionally wrenching thing about being a teacher today is not teaching students but being under the sway of those who are hopelessly incompetent at what they have been elected to do.
January Lewis
Greensboro
A school lesson
Let’s not leave the subject of continuing unsatisfactory testing results at the grade-school level. Maybe we should be paying more attention to the message.
Those of you of a certain age will recall that in 1993, the Triad had an opportunity to land the state’s first automotive assembly plant, which would have had a transformative impact on Guilford County. Mercedes Benz had narrowed its choices to a beautiful site in Mebane and another tract in Vance, Ala. Both states pulled out all stops to successfully recruit this noted manufacturer and the hundred suppliers that would locate nearby. More than 5,000 excellent jobs were the prize.
North Carolina was devastated when Alabama was awarded the plant and the massive Alabama cash incentives were blamed for our loss. Mercedes’ head site-selection consultant asked for a meeting with Gov. Hunt to explain why we really lost out. The Germans determined that Alabama’s public schools were superior to North Carolina’s and that the future workforce down there would be a better bet for them. We didn’t get the message in 1993, but it’s not too late.
Make our schools great again!
Watts Carr
Greensboro
How to lead?
A letter writer suggested Congress’ approval rating would improve if members advocated for the interests of their local constituents (“Do your jobs,” Oct. 8). I agree that we need people capable of “compromising to solve real problems.”
But care needs to be exercised in how we define “interests.” Is it the interests of the majority in a district that elected a specific congressperson? If a member of Congress comes from a district that has many constituents who believe there was voting fraud, but he knows this is untrue, should he represent the opinions of those constituents?
Another question is whether we want leaders or mouthpieces representing us. A leader has an ability to discern what is in the country’s interests and work with others to optimize our collective interests. A mouthpiece is someone who, in the worst case, amplifies the worst in us. A comparison comes to mind: Liz Cheney vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Unfortunately, our electoral system seems to be evolving in a direction where we see more extremists getting elected and competent legislators retiring. Boorish behavior might win votes back home, but that won’t help craft laws that best serve us. We need more people of integrity and fewer people whipping up unhelpful sentiments.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
Spineless Tanger
Has anyone seen how many tickets are for sale by current ticket holders to “Wicked,” the Tanger Broadway series’ opening show? A lot!
Why? This reflects Tanger’s season pass holders’ opinion on the Tanger Center failing to mandate vaccinations to attend — like so many other top-notch entertainment facilities and theaters in North Carolina and across the nation.
I would have loved to see “Wicked,” as so many of our friends who are season ticket holders would have. But they’re not going, either. They’ve sold their tickets, too.
It saddens me that the Tanger Center is being cagey in how it is positioning its stance on no vaccines and bouncing the responsibility to the performers. We know the Durham Performing Arts Center, the Carolina Theatre in Durham and the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro have vaccine mandates. How come Tanger doesn’t have the authority to do so?
Tanger does, but it’s playing to “the base.” Period.
Also, at last week’s very nice “Meet Your Seat” event, ushers told friends, “Yes, masks are required, but we’re not going to chase people or bother people” (by policing the policy).
Tanger, get a spine. Do what’s right and quit putting profits and politics ahead of your patrons and science.
John Masters
Greensboro