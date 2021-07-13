Tuesday's letters

In 2008 we all lost 20% or more of our 401(k)s or pensions and the taxpayers are not going to bail us out. A lot of people who would have retired the following year worked for several more years to try to build up a little more savings.

The state surplus should be used for the whole state, not just the “retired public workers.”

Evelyn Dawson

Greensboro

An ill nation

We are a very sick country. When a country is filled with unresolved hate as ours is, it eventually destroys itself.

Hatred is a cancer and if it is not treated in early stages, it’s terminal. When having the cancer is denied, it progresses to the point that treatment will not work.

The question now is whether it has progressed so far that it is too late. Right now there is a political party whose hatred has metastasized and spread throughout its body.