Tuesday's letters

Defending DeJoy
I was wondering recently, “Who could possibly still support embattled U.S Postmaster Louis DeJoy?”
And lo and behold, Greensboro’s Jim Melvin publicly comes to DeJoy’s defense (News & Record letters, July 11).
DeJoy was the perfect Trump GOP appointee: a man directly at odds with the organization he was hired to run. He had no USPS experience and his company is/was an actual competitor. A loyal Trump supporter, he also is alleged to have pressured his employees to support Republicans financially and then illegally reimbursed them.
During his tenure DeJoy destroyed expensive sorting equipment and seemed the perfect man to help Trump scuttle the collection and the counting of absentee ballots. Whether he helped is unknown. But who did not experience poor postal service during and around the 2020 election?
DeJoy also behaves belligerently when addressing Congress, and by extension, the American people. Astonishingly, he was unaware of the cost of a postcard.
DeJoy’s long-term plan is to increase postage costs and reduce service. The USPS has high approval from citizens and its importance is noted in the Constitution.
If the current USPS Board of Directors won’t fire DeJoy, President Biden needs to replace them and find a postmaster who wants the Postal Service to succeed.
Bob Lowe
Greensboro
Regarding the July 11 letter (“I know DeJoy”) from former mayor and current Bryan Foundation President Jim Melvin:
Mr. Melvin, I appreciate all that you have done for our hometown. I grew up in south Greensboro in the 1940s and ‘50s just as you did and you have indeed made us proud, However, I disagree with your letter praising DeJoy. First of all, he is a Trump supporter to the bone and has been a disaster for the postal system. I do not agree with Mr. Trump and personally think he was a disaster for four years. He is directly responsible for the fiasco that happened at the Capitol and should have been held responsible for it.
DeJoy is a loyal Republican and has donated millions of dollars to Trump campaign, as many rich people have.
Don Edwards
Ayden
One-sided
Normally Allen Johnson expresses fair opinions. However his article on Nikole Hannah-Jones in Sunday’s paper (July 11) is so one-sided as to be ridiculous.
First, he knows that tenure is normally awarded to professors after five to seven years of hard work and service to their employing university. Hannah-Jones should never have been granted tenure prior to her employment.
Second, while a student at Notre Dame, Hannah-Jones wrote and has never retracted or apologized for statements that the “white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world” and that white people “pack black people into the squalor of segregated urban ghettos and continue to be bloodsuckers in our communities.”
Because of these outrageous statements she should have never been offered a job at UNC-Chapel Hill in the first place. If a white person had made these statements against Black folks do you think he or she could ever be hired by any university? Not one chance in Hades!
Then there is her assertion in The New York Times’ 1619 Project that our country was founded in 1619 not 1776, and that the Revolutionary War was fought to preserve slavery, which is a historical farce, and has been criticized by historians throughout our country.
Next time, Mr. Johnson, please give us the full story on a controversial individual like Nikole Hannah-Jones.
Sam Howe
Greensboro
What about us?
Regarding the July 1 letter “Protect pensions”:
Why does the writer think only public workers should be protected? Anyone else retired on a pension (if they are lucky to have one) does not get a COLA (cost-of-living adjustment). When we retire and the pension starts it remains the same until we die.
In 2008 we all lost 20% or more of our 401(k)s or pensions and the taxpayers are not going to bail us out. A lot of people who would have retired the following year worked for several more years to try to build up a little more savings.
The state surplus should be used for the whole state, not just the “retired public workers.”
Evelyn Dawson
Greensboro
An ill nation
We are a very sick country. When a country is filled with unresolved hate as ours is, it eventually destroys itself.
Hatred is a cancer and if it is not treated in early stages, it’s terminal. When having the cancer is denied, it progresses to the point that treatment will not work.
The question now is whether it has progressed so far that it is too late. Right now there is a political party whose hatred has metastasized and spread throughout its body.
Donald Trump did not cause the hatred; he only brought it to the surface and embraced it. The majority of the Republican representatives now use their loyalty to him to allow them to disregard our republic, our democracy and our Constitution. Their only motivation is not for love of our country, but to maintain their control of white male superiority (I am white) by disregarding of the Constitution and blocking the voting rights of groups of nonwhites who do not support them. It makes no difference to them that many have given their lives to protect this right.