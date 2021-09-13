Tuesday's letters

Here’s one: Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan’s COVID Defense Act would take $9.6 billion (1.3%) of the Pentagon’s $740.5 billion budget and put it into international COVID vaccine (COVAX) efforts. This $9.6 billion shift would double the current COVAX funding and would mean that 60%, not just 30%, of people in low-income nations get vaccinated. For real security, 3% of the Pentagon budget could vaccinate all those before more variants invade our shores.

Here’s another: The Audit the Pentagon Act, put together by senators working across party lines, requires the Department of Defense to finally pass an audit or return 1% of its budget to the Treasury. The DOD is the only federal agency that has not passed an independent audit. Sens. Sanders, Grassley, Wyden and Lee want to stop the waste and fraud. Since 2000, Sanders explains, “Virtually every major defense contractor in the U.S. has paid billions of dollars in fines and settlements for misconduct and fraud” while profiting hugely from the half of the Pentagon budget they receive.

Please contact Rep. Ted Budd or Kathy Manning and Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr or these sparks of sanity will languish.

Anne Cassebaum

Elon

