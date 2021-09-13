Tuesday's letters

The chosen few
In 2012, Tony Wilkins was appointed by Greensboro’s City Council to fill a vacancy created by the election of Trudy Wade to North Carolina’s Senate. Wilkins won reelection as an incumbent.
In 2015, Justin Outling was appointed to fill Downtown Greensboro Inc. CEO Zack Matheny’s council seat. Matheny gained his new position under ethically curious circumstances, not unlike Michelle Kennedy’s recent departure in exchange for a different taxpayer-funded gig. Outling went on to win as an incumbent and is running for mayor.
In 2017, Goldie Wells was appointed to the City Council to finish Jamal Fox’s term and won reelection as an incumbent.
In 2018, Skip Alston won a Guilford County Democratic Party special election to fill Ray Trapp’s unexpired term on the Board of County Commissioners before running for reelection as an incumbent. In 2020, Alston was chosen by his majority to be the commissioners’ chairman.
The city will receive $59.4 million in COVID-19 funding. Most of our current “elected” representatives who will vote for Kennedy’s replacement tonight will determine how the money is spent.
Chances are an at-large surrogate appointed by the council within months of an election will win as an incumbent in 2022.
Chances are our City Council won’t vote for candidates who pledge not to run.
George Hartzman
Greensboro
Parental indiscretion
In the words of Denzel Washington in the movie “Training Day”: “You know why I read the paper? Because the paper makes me laugh.”
When I see photos like the front page of Thursday’s paper on Sept. 9 of the folks protesting the wearing of masks outside of the Guilford County Schools administrative offices, I have to laugh.
This photo was taken in mid-August 2021. After 1½ years approximately of the worst epidemic this country has seen since the Spanish flu of the early 1900s, here are some parents, along with their children, who still don’t believe in wearing masks.
As the Geico commercial reminds us: Don’t grow up to be like your parents.
Unfortunately for the school kids protesting, it’s too late. They are are already brainwashed.
Rich Rainey
Greensboro
Sanity ... in D.C.?
There are some bright bursts of sanity coming out of Congress.
Here’s one: Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan’s COVID Defense Act would take $9.6 billion (1.3%) of the Pentagon’s $740.5 billion budget and put it into international COVID vaccine (COVAX) efforts. This $9.6 billion shift would double the current COVAX funding and would mean that 60%, not just 30%, of people in low-income nations get vaccinated. For real security, 3% of the Pentagon budget could vaccinate all those before more variants invade our shores.
Here’s another: The Audit the Pentagon Act, put together by senators working across party lines, requires the Department of Defense to finally pass an audit or return 1% of its budget to the Treasury. The DOD is the only federal agency that has not passed an independent audit. Sens. Sanders, Grassley, Wyden and Lee want to stop the waste and fraud. Since 2000, Sanders explains, “Virtually every major defense contractor in the U.S. has paid billions of dollars in fines and settlements for misconduct and fraud” while profiting hugely from the half of the Pentagon budget they receive.
Please contact Rep. Ted Budd or Kathy Manning and Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr or these sparks of sanity will languish.
Anne Cassebaum
Elon
Leftist opinion
I noted with great interest News & Record “article” that North Carolina ranks last in the nation in wages and worker protections. The report was created by Oxfam America, a far left organization mostly funded by unions and far-left organizations (check Charity Navigator).
The article was presented as “news” when it was really a left-wing editorial. This is common practice with the News & Record. The dissemination of misleading information has replaced news reporting as the mantra of our local paper.
Barry Kaiser
Greensboro
Trump’s role
Why we must investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot:
We never had a president incite violence against his own people to attain a personal political goal. We never saw this with Clinton, Bush or Obama, or any other president in our history.
But lawless and violence-promoting behavior was commonplace with Trump. He incited that insurrection at our nation’s Capitol! We all witnessed it.
That tragic event would not have happened but for Donald Trump’s words and actions. Incredibly, Trump watched it on TV for hours without attempting to stop the riot.
Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” Indeed ...
We had a president direct an attempt to get Congress illegally to change the count of the country’s electoral votes for president to his favor. The mob he created stormed those Capitol steps, vandalized our nation’s Capitol and threatened the lives of senators and congressmen — and our democracy.