Tuesday's letters

An appropriate site
Should the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ultimately decide to use the site of the former American Hebrew Academy as a relocation center for immigrant children, the location couldn’t be more appropriate.
It’s not just that the state-of-the-art facility is ideal for housing, educating and supporting these young people, the AHA campus is located in the New Garden Heritage Community, known for its association with the origins of the Underground Railroad and assistance to the fallen soldiers of both sides in the Revolutionary War.
The site is across the street from an Episcopal church that provided sanctuary for four years to a woman threatened with deportation and across another street from a Jewish congregation known for its activism in social justice. There are three Quaker meetings, a Friends School and Guilford College nearby, a certain indication of potential support and assistance.
Significantly, a portion of the AHA acreage occupies the location of the former farm of Vestal and Alethea Coffin, Quaker abolitionists who in 1819 were the first Underground Railroad “conductors” in the area.
Kudos to HHS for considering such a site.
Max L. Carter
Greensboro
My body is mine
Regarding “N.C. lawmakers advance controversial bill to ban Down syndrome abortions” (May 4):
When a woman contemplates whether to allow the fulfillment of the potential for life, or to have an abortion, it is a sad and fraught moment. Neither option will be a completely satisfying one, but it is one that should be between her and her doctor.
The state has no business weighing in on such a private and painful decision. Men — especially Republican men — seem to feel they get to decide how women’s bodies should be used. State Rep. Dean Arp doesn’t seem to respect women; otherwise, why would he introduce a bill that would govern the very essence of a woman’s life?
To tell women under what circumstances they may terminate an unwanted or unhealthy pregnancy is the height of arrogance. Some women are not willing nor should they be made to spend the rest of their lives, until death, in the service of a child who in all probability will never be independent of them.
Let’s face it: Women do the majority of child care in families. It’s disrespectful for men to sit back and pass laws dictating circumstances under which women lose control of their own bodies because men said so.
Gaylene Zimmer
Greensboro
Whose grievance?
One would think that a person who ends a letter (“Erasure culture,” May 7) by deploring what he calls “this ceaseless yapping about grievances” would refrain from yapping about grievances.
But a little before this he complains: “I detest erasure, bit by bit, of my Caucasian heritage.”
For millions of Americans, their “Caucasian heritage” is almost the only thing they have to feel proud of. Most of them voted for Trump.
It was a blessing to see printed beneath this letter one of Leonard Pitts’ intelligent, thoughtful and well-written columns that addressed some of the issues that provoked the letter.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
On being ‘woke’
One way to get a sense of how powerful an idea is is how scared people are of it. Censorship is one response; ridicule another. Cal Thomas, in his column on “wokeness” typifies the latter, citing Donald Trump Jr. to buttress his opinion (“’Wokeness’ has infiltrated the CIA,” May 10).
Thomas ennobles “traditions and policies that have worked in the past,” although he does not identify which groups specifically have benefited. He, and his coterie, mourn the days of a system dominated by white males, giving short shrift to those groups that did not fare as well. He mocks those whose eyes are opening to another side of our history; those who are facing the consequences of historic actions; those who know that it is truly a journey of understanding to be “woke.”
This is not a group to be derided; not a group that cancels celebrated strides of our country, but a group working to understand truth, working to bring respect, concern, and, dare I say, love for those who have been disparaged and/or ignored throughout our history.
I, for one, am proud to be in this cohort. And also proud and strong enough to withstand the ridicule and scorn of Mr. Thomas and his followers.
Cynthia Strauff Schaub
Greensboro
What he said
Bravo to the writer of the letter “Erasure culture” in May 7 edition of the News & Record. My sentiments exactly.
Thank you.
Gene Kester
Colfax
Kudos for coverage
The coverage of Grimsley’s first state championship since 1960 was interesting and well done; I’m so happy for Ethan Albright and the Whirlies!
Joe Sirera’s May 10 article on Reidsville’s 22nd state championship, and the family culture there, is a classic. The portrait of Kyle Pinnix, the well-spoken quarterback (he’s National Honor Society, you know) was inspiring; Wofford is getting a top student and athlete as it seeks its fourth straight Southern Conference title.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
Bill will come due
During these “revolutionary” times we should reflect upon history. In 1793, Robespierre stated during the peak of the “reign of terror” that “the Convention (French government) must do extreme things before the public becomes sensible.”
As a student of history, I see this as what the current administration is doing with massive spending programs. Does anyone really believe the top .3% will be paying for this “extreme” spending?
As a senior you may say I have no dog in the fight over this policy. I do however pity my grandchildren and their children when the debt comes due.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield