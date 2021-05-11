Tuesday's letters

Whose grievance?

One would think that a person who ends a letter (“Erasure culture,” May 7) by deploring what he calls “this ceaseless yapping about grievances” would refrain from yapping about grievances.

But a little before this he complains: “I detest erasure, bit by bit, of my Caucasian heritage.”

For millions of Americans, their “Caucasian heritage” is almost the only thing they have to feel proud of. Most of them voted for Trump.

It was a blessing to see printed beneath this letter one of Leonard Pitts’ intelligent, thoughtful and well-written columns that addressed some of the issues that provoked the letter.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro

On being ‘woke’

One way to get a sense of how powerful an idea is is how scared people are of it. Censorship is one response; ridicule another. Cal Thomas, in his column on “wokeness” typifies the latter, citing Donald Trump Jr. to buttress his opinion (“’Wokeness’ has infiltrated the CIA,” May 10).