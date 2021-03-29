Tuesday's letters

A Pitts surprise
Regarding the March 26 Leonard Pitts column (“A model of policing we too seldom get to see”):
Congratulations, Leonard. For once a story of a positive police-suspect interaction that comes from a journalist who clearly despises police. Autism, Asperger’s, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia — not to mention PCP, cocaine, meth, heroin, fentanyl, ketamine and MDMA use — are all tall orders for police to assess.
If a police officer has to assess all these symptoms before taking action, you could have a dead cop.
Yes, I agree with you, Leonard, that some mental health training could be beneficial to police. But police are faced with the daunting task of trying to get a disturbed individual detained and placed in a police vehicle on many occasions. For any of the above ills, that can be a task.
Congratulations to the officer in Hyattsville, Md., for defusing the situation and getting matters under control. It is a great story.
And for once congratulations to Leonard Pitts for reporting a positive police-suspect interaction.
Rich Rainey
Greensboro
Since you asked ...
Am I happy yet? a recent letter writer asked.
Yes I am.
It’s been 66 days since President Biden assumed office. We have made rapid movement to vaccinate Americans; we have reentered global agreements on protecting the environment; we have reversed hundreds of the draconian federal regulations impacting health, environment and education; we have passed financial assistance that will help millions; but most of all, we have a president who didn’t try to overturn an election and become a dictator.
Thank God we have a man who is willing to put country before himself.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Jim Crow lives
Jim Crow is alive and well in Georgia.
Does the Republican Party stand for anything other than white supremacy? The only change is that, since the Trump presidency, Republicans are much more brazen and open about their embrace of racism and in-your-face bigotry.
Republicans have got to go. They are beyond redemption. Republicans know they will be voted out of office, which is why they are desperate to suppress the vote.
Don’t let Trump and his party destroy the country. They aren’t making America great; they are too busy trying to divide and destroy it.
Rita Wilson
Asheboro
Keeping tabs
I very much appreciate your regular Sunday report on the significant events of the week in the U.S. Congress. I try to keep up with the daily reports on the actions in Washington, but clearly miss many of them which then show up in your weekly summary. It is amazing to see the wide variations in the Senate vote on various matters. I do not recall how long you have had this feature, but please keep it up.
Have you considered a similar weekly report on actions taken in the North Carolina General Assembly? I realize it would be difficult to try to report the votes of each of the constituencies covered by the News & Record.
A simple report on votes taken and the party split on each would be helpful to those like me who try to follow the progress of legislative matters.
Benton Leach
High Point
Consider the source
Regarding the March 28 letter, “Listen to the Elon students,” from several college and university faculty in Greensboro:
As with so many calls for “social justice” today, (often where no social injustice exists), we need to seriously consider the source of the claims. Often, these squeaky wheels’ only opportunity for recognition, for fame, is to be ... squeaky — to champion some cause whether the need exists or not.
Upon close investigation, would we discover intolerance, prejudice, bias and racism in the inner workings, the infrastructure, of the Elon University School of Law? Or in Jim Melvin’s persona? Has anyone bothered to check? My concern is why the News & Record would throw gasoline on this spark of falsely created “injustice.”
The letter’s authors tell us we should “listen to the wisdom” of college students? Really?
This speaks volumes of the sources, who could learn a good lesson from Don Quixote. If I hear another “we can learn so much from the children” I’ll become nauseated!
News & Record, you’ve beaten this nonexistent Elon law school racial-justice horse quite enough!
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Please add Kearns
I would like to thank you for honoring great women in history (front page, March 22).
I and Jim Armstrong would like to include the Honorable Dorothy “Dot” Kearns, who served as a Guilford County commissioner, received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award and the Star award from the Guilford County Democratic Party. She also served as a representative on the High Point Board of Education for many years. I am sure there are more awards she has received that I don’t know about.