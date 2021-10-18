Tuesday's letters

Blaming victims
Why do people continue to blame women for what men do to them (letter, “Sage advice,” Oct. 7)?
Why is it that women are accused of causing their own rape and sexual harassment — for walking down a street at night or during the day; for dressing provocatively, or covering up; for sleeping with the windows open, or closed?
If a woman is dressed with too much skin showing, you can think of her as having no taste or even less sense of occasion, but you can’t reasonably think she deserves to be raped or harassed. If a man walking down the street on a dark evening is dressed expensively, flashing valuable rings and cufflinks and flaunting an expensive coat, do you say he deserves to be robbed? No, of course not. So why do you blame a woman for the violence perpetrated against her because she was guilty of being in the “wrong” place at the “wrong” time, or wearing the “wrong” clothing?
Instead of women covering up to prevent men from acting on their “baser instincts,” why don’t men take a look at their baser instincts and decide if they want to be honorable, caring humans, or if they want to continue their despicable behavior.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Smaller government
John Hood’s op-ed piece, “Government can shrink” (Oct. 14) offers some insight into conservative thinking. His focus is on a “balanced budget.”
One approach to shrinking government, taken by the right wing, is to add hot water. We all know that hot water shrinks clothes, but when government is attacked by hotheads, there is loss of respect and faith in what government can do. Witness Jan. 6.
But when cool heads prevail, notice that government actually accomplishes important tasks: ending slavery, ending child labor, allowing suffrage for women, protecting the elderly … the list is long.
When it comes to balancing the budget, one might ask, “Does business balance its budget? Does a family balance its budget?”
Do businesses borrow money to increase their future bottom lines? Do families take out mortgages?
Cool heads recognize nuance and exceptions to rules and can envision the long game. Hotheads shrink the possible and narrow the future. Most lives last longer than a one-year budget and, fortunately, our ancestors were wise enough to see this truth.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Country Park
Thank you, Allen Johnson! I share your suspicions — the destruction of Country Park has to stop (“They razed paradise. And put up a zip line,” Oct. 17). My running takes me through the park regularly and it seems lately that every time I go there, another tree is down.
This once peaceful respite in the early morning hours has been replaced by the sound of saws and other heavy equipment (even on Saturdays and Sundays) clearing the way for amusements. Very sad to see this becoming “Tacky Town.”
Ambrose Jones
Greensboro
On the Mark
God bless Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for his courage and willingness to speak the truth! We need more and more leaders like him running our state and our country.
It is beyond time that someone had the courage, for lack of a better word, to put his foot down in an attempt to govern our country based upon godly principles. What I’m waiting on now is to see how many more of our state representatives will cast their voices and join this Robinson wagon train.
Mr. Robinson, thanks for your leadership, courage and commitment to a better way. Again, God bless you!
Fred Cox
Reidsville
The cure
What if a person has terminal cancer with no side effects but there is a cure? However, what if the cure requires drastic life changes?
What if you are a doctor and have the truth of their cancer and the cure. Would you be considered compassionate if you did not warn that person?
What if the Bible is correct when it warns that “be not deceived: neither fornicators nor adulterers nor homosexuals nor thieves shall inherit the kingdom of God” (i.e., eternal life, heaven).
What if the only cure for these lifestyles is repentance (turning from it) and turning to God, who is willing and waiting to forgive?
What if it has come to the attention of North Carolina’s lieutenant governor that immoral sexual behavior is being taught as good and acceptable to elementary children with stories and pictures? Should that filth be called out and removed?
As the Bible says, “He that hath an ear, hear.”
Gary Marschall
Greensboro