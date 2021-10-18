Tuesday's letters

Blaming victims

Why is it that women are accused of causing their own rape and sexual harassment — for walking down a street at night or during the day; for dressing provocatively, or covering up; for sleeping with the windows open, or closed?

If a woman is dressed with too much skin showing, you can think of her as having no taste or even less sense of occasion, but you can’t reasonably think she deserves to be raped or harassed. If a man walking down the street on a dark evening is dressed expensively, flashing valuable rings and cufflinks and flaunting an expensive coat, do you say he deserves to be robbed? No, of course not. So why do you blame a woman for the violence perpetrated against her because she was guilty of being in the “wrong” place at the “wrong” time, or wearing the “wrong” clothing?