Tuesday's letters

Letter to Black sons

I can’t breathe, my hands are up, don’t shoot. BLAST!

Another unarmed Black person killed by police.

Riots break out because people are angry.

Peaceful protests start all over the globe, sparking hope for change in this cold, cruel world.

Black Lives Matter = Stop Police Brutality.

Then we hear: “Well, all lives matter.”

What does that even mean?

Do they not care that we are being slain in the streets?

No, they believe the mass media and what they preach. The media show the riots even though 90% of the marches are peaceful.

Again, we get blamed for lashing out. “Why are you so angry?” they ask.

I’m not angry. I’m hurt. I’m disappointed. I’m tired.

How much longer, Lord?

How long, God, will this violence against us go on?

"Justified" homicides must cease.

Police must be held accountable when they kill someone who is unarmed in the streets.

Until then, son, remember these things:

When stopped by police: Keep your hands up, talk softly and don’t make any moves without asking first.

Why? Because you don’t want to give them another reason to shoot.

The first reason is the color of your skin.

Demetria Powell-Harrison

High Point