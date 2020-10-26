Tuesday's letters

Ease off the gas
I was driving in a large neighborhood on a busy street when I saw a sign in a yard that said: “Drive like your children live here.”
I immediately took my foot off the gas and slowed down. I thought: such a simple and responsible thing to do.
My husband of 43 years served in Vietnam, worked hard to support his family and just now that he is starting to enjoy his retirement, is battling cancer that will put his immune system at nearly zero.
If he gets this virus it will probably kill him.
I know the people who need to see this letter probably won’t even see it.
So, those who do, please, please emphasize to others how important it is to adhere to the advice of our medical professionals to wear a mask, social distance, sanitize, etc.
Act as if your friends and family depend on it.
We can beat this virus, but we have to work as a team, and “take our foot off the gas.”
Spread the word!
L.V. Hodges
Greensboro
Listening to Cohen
Regarding the letter writer who accuses Gov. Cooper of hiding behind "the skirts of Dr. Cohen" in setting policy: What kind of sexist, misogynistic, nonscientific world do you see around you? The direct implication is that Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services since 2017, is somehow irresponsible in the manner she advises Gov. Cooper because she is a woman and therefore incapable of making qualified decisions.
She is an enormously qualified person who happens to be female.
Gov. Cooper believes in science and follows the advice of experts in the field. In case you missed this, the infection rate for the U.S. hit a record high Saturday at more than 83,000.
The implication that the COVID-19 regulations are only in place to prevent Dan Forest from holding rallies is another mental-gymnastic backflip of epic proportions. Do you want to fully open businesses, schools, gyms, movie theaters and social life? Get rid of COVID and the economy roars back.
Without a vaccine we can only do our collective best. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, clean surfaces, avoid large gatherings and listen to scientists who have spent their professional lives accumulating knowledge that they now share for the health of us all.
Peter C. Moser
Greensboro
Media accountability?
What a rational espousing on the current situation of policing and public trust by Allen Johnson ("Police are overworked and underpaid. But they still must be accountable," Oct. 25). How can anyone disagree with his stated positions?
While I'm in full agreement, reading the article got me thinking of media accountability. How are the media, especially printed, held accountable?
With the constitutional right of freedom of the press comes responsibility to be objective, fair and as accurate as possible. What has evolved today is no better than the "yellow press" of the late 19th century. The preponderance of international and national news is off The Associated Press (AP) wire service. In essence a few editors get to filter, really censor, the news the public receives. Who reviews and holds the AP accountable? Not United Press International (UPI) anymore!
The upside is I do not read anything from the AP, saving about an hour a day.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
'Good trouble' forever?
The women of Bennett College have come a long way. Even with the late Congressman John Lewis speaking of "good trouble," the question remains: Does the need for “good trouble” ever end? We have been talking about making things better for far too long. The involvement of Bennett in the successful integration of Woolworth's was just the beginning.
Months ago, the world mourned the death of Lewis. He once said, "Brothers and sisters, do you want to go back or do you want to go forward?" It saddened me that some of the same battles that were a part of my Bennett experiences in the Class of ’75 were there before me and exist still today.
Bennett College always was and currently remains a political force to be reckoned with. From the sit-ins to the Black Lives Matter movement, Bennett women are still on the front lines.
From a 1951 Bennett project entitled “Operation Door-Knock” to the current “Bennett Belles are Voting Belles,” the work continues. Bennett alumnae and Greensboro have a lot to be proud of.
A. Jean Jackson
Greensboro
Not liberal enough
Many conservatives think that the pope is too liberal because of his statements on same-sex civil unions. I don't think that the pope is liberal enough.
I would like the pope to support equality for women inside, and outside, the church. Catholic women should have the right to become priests, bishops, cardinals and popes.
I think that all ''God's children'' should have the same rights.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
Letter to Black sons
I can’t breathe, my hands are up, don’t shoot. BLAST!
Another unarmed Black person killed by police.
Riots break out because people are angry.
Peaceful protests start all over the globe, sparking hope for change in this cold, cruel world.
Black Lives Matter = Stop Police Brutality.
Then we hear: “Well, all lives matter.”
What does that even mean?
Do they not care that we are being slain in the streets?
No, they believe the mass media and what they preach. The media show the riots even though 90% of the marches are peaceful.
Again, we get blamed for lashing out. “Why are you so angry?” they ask.
I’m not angry. I’m hurt. I’m disappointed. I’m tired.
How much longer, Lord?
How long, God, will this violence against us go on?
"Justified" homicides must cease.
Police must be held accountable when they kill someone who is unarmed in the streets.
Until then, son, remember these things:
When stopped by police: Keep your hands up, talk softly and don’t make any moves without asking first.
Why? Because you don’t want to give them another reason to shoot.
The first reason is the color of your skin.
Demetria Powell-Harrison
High Point
