Tuesday's letters

Blame game
Terry Akin, Cone Health's CEO, wants the public to know that the recent cancellation of vaccination appointments was not his fault and instead was due to decisions made by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Cone staff worked hard to build a massive vaccination program with the expectation of receiving a regular supply. Dr. Mandy Cohen of DHHS explained that she is working to maximize the amount of vaccine North Carolina gets in the future by making last-minute reallocations. Our husbands’ scheduled vaccinations, along with many others, got postponed as a result of this decision.
While it was frustrating, we understand that the root cause is the nationwide shortage of vaccines. The desired result is to have more vaccinations available for everyone in North Carolina in the near future in exchange for our local sacrifice now.
Rather than finger-pointing, why not use this time to improve our process? Many marginalized residents find online and telephone-made appointments difficult to navigate. Mr. Akin would better serve the community by showing positive leadership and working with partners to solve problems for the benefit of everyone in the state.
We’ll get through this faster and more united if we work together and focus on our common goal.
Martha Shafer
Summerfield
Meredith Jackson
Greensboro
Still waiting
Throughout this pandemic we have tried to follow all the guidelines, observe all the precautions, and pretty much, not do anything except wait for the vaccine. Two weeks ago we got an appointment for the vaccine through Cone Health in Greensboro. (Yeah!)
Tonight we got a notification our appointment was canceled due to Cone not getting its next allotment. (Oh no!) For all the talk of rapid vaccination, this is not encouraging.
To all our leaders, please do not lose sight of the goal of getting the vaccine out to the ones who want it. We are still waiting, trying to do right and praying we don't get infected. Thank you.
Jim George
Greensboro
Good experience
My wife and I were fortunate to get our vaccine shot on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Greensboro Coliseum. The entire process, from the National Guardsmen at the door to assess our temperature, to the folks who checked us out, was a very pleasant and organized process. The nurses from Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department were very courteous and helpful, which alleviated any apprehension.
Everyone, from the Show Pros to the coliseum staff, was very professional and pleasant. The whole process, from the parking lot to exiting the building, took one hour, 25 minutes — a very short time considering the volume of people they were administering to.
We want all to know this in no way resembles the horror stories of traffic jams and waiting lines we have seen on TV in Florida, California and other states.
Again, our gratitude goes out to all involved in this extremely important undertaking.
Lee and Gayle Owens
Browns Summit
Double standard?
Martha Stewart, Leona Helmsley and many others have served prison time for insider trading. There has been no information publicly provided why the Department of Justice closed its investigation of Sen. Richard Burr on Jan. 18 without filing charges.
Perhaps the DOJ was persuaded by the then-president to drop the charges.
When will high-ranking politicians be held to the same level as other Americans? The senator states that he will complete his term so he can continue to serve the people of North Carolina. That's not a demanding task if he keeps the same low level of past service.
If he chooses not to resign, the Senate should consider whether to remove him from office.
Gary Nixon
Greensboro
Science and law
In a difficult year to find positives, last year saw a spike in applications to both medical and law schools, a development I find encouraging and important.
Within these times when our ability to know the truth is being constantly challenged, medical science demands it as we see a country rife with skepticism post daily numbers of COVID hospitalizations and deaths that are truly staggering by world standards — shamefully so. Doctors, nurses and health officials all know the facts beyond doubt on how this has spread, yet are met by baseless challenges to those facts.
Meanwhile, in our nation's courtrooms, no fewer than 59 judges listened to cases that alleged fraud in our election and ruled against them on the basis of no factual evidence to support them. Evidence is our legal criterion for determining the truth, no matter how disappointed we are by the results.
Yes, young men and women, now is a wonderful time to fill those law and med schools to feed yourselves with the strongest truths our society has to offer: scientific and evidentiary.