Tuesday's letters

Martha Shafer

Summerfield

Meredith Jackson

Greensboro

Still waiting

Throughout this pandemic we have tried to follow all the guidelines, observe all the precautions, and pretty much, not do anything except wait for the vaccine. Two weeks ago we got an appointment for the vaccine through Cone Health in Greensboro. (Yeah!)

Tonight we got a notification our appointment was canceled due to Cone not getting its next allotment. (Oh no!) For all the talk of rapid vaccination, this is not encouraging.

To all our leaders, please do not lose sight of the goal of getting the vaccine out to the ones who want it. We are still waiting, trying to do right and praying we don't get infected. Thank you.

Jim George

Greensboro

Good experience