Tuesday's letters

"Figures don't lie but liars figure" and math errors lead to poor conclusions. The writer of the letter "Hysterical closings" (Dec. 27) needs to ensure his analysis is correct before he arrives at his conclusions.
Guilford County's population is 537,174 with 23,482 having gotten COVID and 308 having died. To date you had a 4.3% chance of getting it and .06% chance of dying from it overall. This means you had a 1 in 24 chance of getting COVID and if you got it a 1 in 77 chance of dying. This doesn't sound good to me. The chances of getting it will go up if we do nothing since the infection rates are increasing. If we overload the medical facilities, the chances of dying increases as do deaths from heart attacks, strokes, accidents and etc. due to inadequate space and too few medical workers. This would result in a human and economic disaster.
The current situation is due largely to our refusal to adhere to simple preventive measures. Shutting down is not desirable but we have refused the easy tasks. We have three to five months of a difficult situation until enough people take the vaccine and if they do not a difficult year. There is no magic wand.
If we adamantly refuse the easy choices/sacrifices, only difficult ones remain and no one is happy about it.
Charles Kemp
Asheboro
Country sense
I was born and raised on a good-sized farm in the Georgia mountains. A farm boy learns stuff. Some lessons are hands on, some from sage advice and the rest from observation.
He not only learns things in school, but he also gains interest in what’s around him by being with animals, tending crops, cutting and baling hay, and observing nature. It wasn’t all work. We also studied country science. I remember seeing my first slug (phylum mollusca/class gastropoda). It was a slimy creature with a mucus-like membrane on its surface.
Seeing something as repugnant as that slug led me to believe that it had to go. A man told me I could kill one by drowning it in beer, or to simply use salt. I wasn’t old enough to buy beer, so I went the salt route.
Salt draws all the moisture from a slug. It withers and dies.
I’ve been watching another slug for four years. Salt won’t do the trick on this one, but I think I know what will. Limit Trump’s news coverage; deny him his daily ego fix. There’s a certain satisfaction that comes from dispatching loathsome, slimy creatures. Shall we try it?
Bill Shore
Greensboro
Tardy mail
I mailed 32 packages with the U.S. Postal Service recently — all had tracking information and were to arrive on Dec. 21. The one to New Zealand mailed in November made it but only a third of the others have been delivered.
Twelve of these were only going to homes in Greensboro! And when I checked the tracking, all say they have arrived at their destination.
So, what say you, Mr. DeJoy?
I will have to say that the DeLay has taken some of the Joy from my holiday.
M. Gertrude Beal
Greensboro
Don't lecture me
To put it mildly, on Christmas morning when we are about to open gifts from our loved ones, Christians do not require a lecture from a member of the Jewish faith concerning the over-commercialization of Christmas.
And, Christians feel that on Christmas morning instead of “Happy Holidays” across the News & Record front page, “Merry Christmas” would be more appropriate, descriptive and accurate, as this is in fact a traditional celebration of Christ’s birth, period.
Were I a Jew, a Muslim, a Hindu or whatever, I would feel equally uncomfortable on those religions' most sacred days, being greeted with “Seasons Greetings” or “Happy Holidays" or with a lecture from a member of a different faith on how I should celebrate it.
Silly me, there I go again, expecting unbiased accuracy from the media. I keep forgetting, that to the media, regardless of our differences in race, color, creed, talent, initiative, location, gender, education, sexual orientation, all the things that make us interestingly different, “We’re all the same." Please!
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
