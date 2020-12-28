Tuesday's letters

Misleading math

Guilford County's population is 537,174 with 23,482 having gotten COVID and 308 having died. To date you had a 4.3% chance of getting it and .06% chance of dying from it overall. This means you had a 1 in 24 chance of getting COVID and if you got it a 1 in 77 chance of dying. This doesn't sound good to me. The chances of getting it will go up if we do nothing since the infection rates are increasing. If we overload the medical facilities, the chances of dying increases as do deaths from heart attacks, strokes, accidents and etc. due to inadequate space and too few medical workers. This would result in a human and economic disaster.