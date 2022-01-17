Tuesday's letters

Just saying no
As a career educator for democratic engagement, I am demoralized by the political polarization that undermines our democracy. The recent ruling by the three-judge panel upholding the Republican-led N.C. legislature’s gerrymandered redistribution maps further disheartens when the judges state “disdain for having to deal with issues that potentially lead to results incompatible with democratic principles and subject our state to ridicule,” yet let the maps stand.
The connection between the continued Republican repression of voting rights directly connects to N.C.’s appearance on “dismal lists” of the welfare of its citizens. Whether it is opposition to Medicaid expansion, a comprehensive infrastructure bill, support for alternative energy and robust higher education; the rural (Republican-leaning) and urban (Democratic-leaning) divide will only increase negative impacts for our state. Census data demonstrate population growth and economic development resides in our cities.
Recent national headlines list North Carolina as one of only five states with a significant impoverished population without appropriate sanitation or wastewater treatment. Who would choose to move a family, business or corporation to a state that continually chooses to dance to the Republican “Just Say No” agenda for our state? Think about it next time you flush.
Cathy Hamilton
Greensboro
Supremely wrong
The beauty of being a liberal in today’s America is that you can mistake, misconstrue, exaggerate or lie without criticism or pushback from your contemporaries or the media.
Recently, three unabashedly liberal Supreme Court justices, as they discussed the legality of the the Biden vaccine mandates, were caught toeing the liberal COVID line like dutiful drones. These are the sharpest legal minds in the world?
Ideally, a Supreme Court justice would cite accurate numbers while deciding exactly how intrusive the federal government is allowed to be. Justice Breyer claimed there are 750 million new American COVID cases (the total U.S. population is only 330 million). Oops.
Justice Sotomayor asserted that 100,000 American children are hospitalized (actually only 3,300), and ”omicron is as deadly as delta.” Oops.
Justice Kagan said vaccine mandates are the best policy despite current medical information belying that assertion. Oops.
I don’t have a staff of four clerks doing my research, but a self-administered Google search would correct these errors. The scary thing is that those justices likely made their decisions based on these falsehoods.
Things that Americans should never fear in a Supreme Court justice are incompetence, dishonesty or bias. Oops.
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
Biden’s plusses
I would like to answer the letter writer who questioned (Jan. 14) whether persons who voted for Joe Biden are happy with his being president. Every day since Biden beat Donald Trump, I have thanked God. Even though, like all presidents (especially his predecessor), Biden has not been perfect. But, he is striving very hard to beat the COVID viruses, which his predecessor did not, and he has recognized the severe crisis of climate change, which his predecessor denied even existed.
Some experts have said if Trump had been reelected, the war against climate change remedies have most likely could have destroyed us. Regarding Biden’s inability to unify our nation, this fault lies with the most evil political party that has existed in this country. No matter what good for our country Biden tries to do, Republicans will refuse to work with him. Their only goal is winning the 2024 election.
They are not motivated by love of our people, our country, our republic or our Constitution. Yes, I am very happy Joe Biden was elected our president.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Anniversaries?
I see your paper had two days of front-page stories, as well as two to three additional other pages each day, to commemorate what happened on Jan. 6 of last year. Strangely, I don’t recall seeing an anniversary commemorating the day when a leftist opened fire on Republican congressmen at a baseball practice in 2017, which resulted in one of them being seriously wounded. That total of one congressman being wounded was more than the members of Congress who were hurt on Jan. 6.
In the 2017 incident, a total of six people were injured, four from gunshot wounds, including a Capitol Police officer.
I was going to ask if you would have similar stories on all of the riots that went on for months, which left cities in ruins, burned down businesses and destroyed police stations and other government buildings.
But if you printed an anniversary story to celebrate every one of those days, you’d have that type of story on the front page every day.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro