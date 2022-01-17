Tuesday's letters

Things that Americans should never fear in a Supreme Court justice are incompetence, dishonesty or bias. Oops.

Steve O’Connell

Greensboro

Biden’s plusses

I would like to answer the letter writer who questioned (Jan. 14) whether persons who voted for Joe Biden are happy with his being president. Every day since Biden beat Donald Trump, I have thanked God. Even though, like all presidents (especially his predecessor), Biden has not been perfect. But, he is striving very hard to beat the COVID viruses, which his predecessor did not, and he has recognized the severe crisis of climate change, which his predecessor denied even existed.

Some experts have said if Trump had been reelected, the war against climate change remedies have most likely could have destroyed us. Regarding Biden’s inability to unify our nation, this fault lies with the most evil political party that has existed in this country. No matter what good for our country Biden tries to do, Republicans will refuse to work with him. Their only goal is winning the 2024 election.