Tuesday's letters

Cawthorn’s stand

Saturday’s News & Record (Aug. 7) reported that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn dropped in on a school board meeting to criticize the district’s mask mandate. Cawthorn stated that forcing children to wear masks “is nothing short of psychological child abuse, period.” His care for the interests of his constituents is admirable.

I certainly hope that he is just as visible and caring for those he represents when it comes time to bury the children he has doomed due to his uninformed, unscientific and stupid comments. Let’s hold him to a pledge to serve as pall bearer for those maskless, psychologically unabused dead children. Their parents should take great comfort in that.

Earle Bower

Greensboro

In-class learning

As a community we must make every effort to bring students back into the classroom this year. With teachers, school staff, students and their families voicing different positions on vaccinations and masking, let’s consider a compromise that gives each group what they’re asking for by offering separate learning environments for each.