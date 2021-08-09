Tuesday's letters

Cawthorn’s stand
Saturday’s News & Record (Aug. 7) reported that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn dropped in on a school board meeting to criticize the district’s mask mandate. Cawthorn stated that forcing children to wear masks “is nothing short of psychological child abuse, period.” His care for the interests of his constituents is admirable.
I certainly hope that he is just as visible and caring for those he represents when it comes time to bury the children he has doomed due to his uninformed, unscientific and stupid comments. Let’s hold him to a pledge to serve as pall bearer for those maskless, psychologically unabused dead children. Their parents should take great comfort in that.
Earle Bower
Greensboro
In-class learning
As a community we must make every effort to bring students back into the classroom this year. With teachers, school staff, students and their families voicing different positions on vaccinations and masking, let’s consider a compromise that gives each group what they’re asking for by offering separate learning environments for each.
To implement, school administrators will need to poll families and teachers asking their preference: Vaccinate or not? Mask or not? Given the results, then match teachers and students into vaccinated and unvaccinated 12-17 groups and then match those under 12 into mask or not: Group 1 and Group 2. Given this wasn’t planned, it may mean pushing the opening dates back by a week or so, some classrooms might need to be larger than normal, some classrooms might need additional substitute staffing, or there may be need to change lunch hours or limit extracurricular activities, but this compromise would allow the school year to begin with a majority of students and teachers in classrooms separated by individual preference.
We won’t reach agreement on the big questions as quickly, so let’s put those differences aside and agree to get our students back to schools.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
No mandates
For as long as I can remember I have been a supporter of equal rights. I believe that all adult citizens should have the same legal, political and civil rights.
But I am against vaccine passports, mandatory vaccinations and mask mandates. I think that we need a federal law, or constitutional amendment, that states that all vaccinated citizens will have the same legal rights as unvaccinated citizens.
We need to prevent the creation of second-class citizenship and a “separate but equal” society.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
Hogtying’s lethality
As reported by Richard Barron Aug. 3 in the News & Record (“Lawyers: Greensboro police’s actions in other ‘hogtying’ incidents ‘disturbing’ “), Greensboro police used the “hogtying” method of restraint more than 250 times prior to the death of Marcus Smith. If there were no deaths associated with these 250-plus cases of hogtying, would that not indicate that this restraint method was probably not the primary cause in the death in Smith’s case?
Data on deaths associated with hogtying are sparse but the information that is available indicates that, in most cases, health issues and/or drug use play a significant role in the cause of death. This is clearly evident in Smith’s death.
With respect to people equating the death of Marcus Smith to that of George Floyd, there are vastly more differences than similarities in these two cases.
Ronald McIrvin
Greensboro
Old GOP is AWOL
I’m a Democrat who believes in a strong two-party system with good public servants in both parties because that’s essential in maintaining a viable democracy.
Previously, I’ve respected many Republican office holders and mostly just disagreed with their conservative approach to spending. This party of old focused on protecting our natural resources, maintaining a clear stance against foreign dictators and respecting authority. That Republican Party is no more and I feel for my Republican friends who have seen their party abandon them.
I hope we can return to the time when the likes of Sen. Arthur Vandenberg served. This Republican was eulogized in 1951 by then President Truman as “a patriot who always subordinated partisanship and personal interest to the welfare of the nation. In his passing the Senate lost a pillar of strength in whom integrity was implicit in every decision he made. He formed his opinions only after deliberate study of every aspect of issues that came before him. His courage was fortified by a good conscience. He had no fear of the consequences to his personal fortunes when the time came to differ with men of power within his own party.”