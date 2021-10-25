Tuesday's letters

Not OK, boomer

There are few things more infuriating than one more article by self-righteous “progressives” telling us old folks that we owe society more than we have already contributed (“Hey boomer, you still owe us,” Ideas, Oct. 24).

While Akaya Windwood and Bill McKibben perhaps spent their lives protesting the Vietnam War, so many of our generation were answering the call as our parents did in World War II despite the insanity of Vietnam.

Radicals were out in the “streets” on Earth Day. Well whoop de do! The rest of us less virtuous people were getting married, starting families, taking our kids to church to give them Judeo/Christian values and working our tails off so we could send them off to college, if possible.

We were starting small businesses, employing our fellow citizens, volunteering at our children’s schools, making financial contributions to all types of charities and implementing new environmental strategies to minimize industrial pollution as much as possible.