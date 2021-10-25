Tuesday's letters

Not OK, boomer
There are few things more infuriating than one more article by self-righteous “progressives” telling us old folks that we owe society more than we have already contributed (“Hey boomer, you still owe us,” Ideas, Oct. 24).
While Akaya Windwood and Bill McKibben perhaps spent their lives protesting the Vietnam War, so many of our generation were answering the call as our parents did in World War II despite the insanity of Vietnam.
Radicals were out in the “streets” on Earth Day. Well whoop de do! The rest of us less virtuous people were getting married, starting families, taking our kids to church to give them Judeo/Christian values and working our tails off so we could send them off to college, if possible.
We were starting small businesses, employing our fellow citizens, volunteering at our children’s schools, making financial contributions to all types of charities and implementing new environmental strategies to minimize industrial pollution as much as possible.
I could go on and on about the things our generation contributed to society, but never to the satisfaction of the Woodstock-admiring minority of semi-radical know-it-alls. We are getting quite old now. Many of us are getting infirm and many dying off, but we will not apologize for acting as everyday responsible citizens in times of turmoil.
Sam Howe
Greensboro
Then vs. now
Why is it that Republicans, who once claimed:
That they respected police and were for law and order, now support the Jan. 6 insurrectionists?
That elections were fair for more than 200 years, now say elections are rigged?
That gun law reforms wouldn’t work because criminals will ignore the law, now believe women will comply with a ban on abortion?
That “big government” should stay out of local matters, now dictate classroom protocols for local school districts?
That bakeries could decide whether to serve a gay couple, now are willing to bar a cruise line from requiring vaccines for travel?
That in 2017 deficits didn’t matter (as they ran up nearly $8 trillion in debts), now declare that deficits are bad?
That football players taking a knee was unacceptable free speech, now say violently threatening school board members is a First Amendment right?
That they are “pro-life,” now intentionally expose school-age children to an international pandemic?
That unfunded tax cuts in 2017 were a great idea, now argue that paid-for middle class tax cuts in 2021 are not?
That measles vaccinations were responsible citizenship, now preach that COVID inoculations are tyranny?
That they pledge allegiance to our Constitution, now advocate for secession?
Everyone must hold our politicians accountable! Vote!
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Support the paper
Even before Halloween, maybe you’re thinking about your Christmas gift list with news about further supply chain delays. Well, why not give family and friends a local newspaper subscription?
The N&R could use support as we often take our local professional reporters and editors for granted. Of course, the digital era’s market disruptions eat up the classifieds (Craigslist) and ads (Google). In the past 15 years, more than 25% of U.S. newspapers have closed. Survivors are smaller and more vulnerable to acquisition by outside investors, such as secretive hedge funds wanting to strip local newspaper assets, gutting staff to make money.
What are the consequences?
When a local newspaper folds, research shows corresponding lower local voter turnout with less competitive elections and greater social media misinformation spread, creating more political polarization. In general, civic engagement erosion allows local government budgets and business corruption to go unchecked. We lose our sense of community as we focus on syndicated national and global issues.
Without the N&R we’ll miss our local archival record/birth announcements, obituaries and our source of precious clippings placed on the fridge. We need our local news professionals to maintain our much-needed community pride of place, accountability and even democracy.
Minta Phillips
Julian
Better stroke care
World Stroke Day is Oct. 29, and there is good news to share as it relates to North Carolina’s system of stroke care. On Oct. 15, the updated Stroke and LVO Stroke EMS Triage and Destination Plan officially took effect. This marks an important milestone as our state joins more than a dozen others across the country that have improved protocols which bridge the gap between advanced treatment for stroke and timely patient access to care.
The updated protocols will help ensure that critical stroke patients, including those afflicted with large vessel occlusion (LVO), are effectively triaged and transported by EMS to the facilities best-equipped to provide lifesaving care. These facilities, known as Level 1 Stroke Centers, are staffed with highly trained neurointerventional care teams that can perform a minimally invasive procedure called mechanical thrombectomy. This lifesaving process involves removing the clot responsible for the stroke and restoring blood flow to the brain, extraordinarily improving the patient’s chance for recovery.
I commend members of the Justus-Warren Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Task Force and the N.C. Division of Public Health for their commitment to updating this important protocol. Their work will save North Carolinians’ lives and improve patient outcomes.
Katyucia de Macedo Rodrigues, M.D.
Greensboro