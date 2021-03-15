Tuesday's letters

Too woke
I have a love for Greensboro that will never die for many reasons: I was born and raised in Greensboro; have parents and relatives buried in Greensboro; was educated in Greensboro; served the community almost 20 years on boards and commissions; spent most of my business career in Greensboro. And, up until last September, I lived in Greensboro.
Then the riots came, with buildings disfigured, streets painted with “BLM” and police directed to “stand down.” And as I looked for the face of leadership to present itself, I realized there was none!
Today, I was saddened by the request to remove former Mayor Jim Melvin’s portrait from Elon University School of Law. Here’s a man, a leader, who has given more to Greensboro than all of the students who are making this request will give to society in their combined lifetimes. If it weren’t for the leadership, forward thinking and true love for community that Jim Melvin has given, Greensboro would have circled the drain a long time ago. It doesn’t surprise me that Greensboro may bow to the woke generation and lose the history of one of Greensboro’s true leaders!
P.S. Because of last year’s lack of leadership, I no longer live in Greensboro.
Cyndy Hayworth
Stoneville
Skewed standards
Recently a writer wondered why there are so many more letters to the editor with left-leaning viewpoints than from conservative writers. One obvious answer is that those on the left send in more letters!
However, another one could be the different standards the paper requires from liberals than they do from conservatives. Often I will send in a letter, and get a message back, that something is not exactly factually correct. I had to correct a previous letter, when talking about the riots over the summer, from buildings being “destroyed” to them being “damaged”!
Yet a much more relaxed burden is asked from those on the left. A recent article had the statement the public should keep in mind that Donald Trump was the first presidential candidate ever to refuse to accept his defeat. In an interview — at late as in 2019 — Hillary Clinton said Donald Trump was an illegitimate president, and that he knows he stole the election. I’d say that sounds a little like refusing to accept defeat, but this was printed with no special note about the statement being false.
Perhaps if equal proof and standards of truth were required of both sides, there may be more letters to the editor with conservative views.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
What if ... ?
I’m bipolar.
I had a psychotic episode about five years ago., The police had to be called. My doctor said there was no alternative.
I was verbally and physically abusive to the two officers. I’m told they were very good and professional. I was taken to the police car kicking and screaming, ending up in a rubber room.
What would have happened if I were a Black male?
Marianne Frierson Melvin
Greensboro
Whither the trees ...
Deforestation continues to get worse worldwide, and scientists now estimate that roughly two-thirds of the world’s rainforests have been either destroyed or degraded. The Amazon is reaching its tipping point, and it could dry out and become a savannah this century.
Deforestation and rising temperatures are causing rainforests to release tons of previously stored greenhouse gases, which will create deadlier heat, stronger storms, more devastating pandemics, biodiversity loss, diminished global food and water sources, loss of potentially life-saving medicines, increased poverty, and climate refugees. We need to stop all deforestation now. We also need to support Indigenous peoples, who contribute the least to global emissions but suffer the most from climate change. Amazonian tribes are being wiped out by illegal loggers, miners and coronavirus.
The Baiga tribe of central India was evicted from its lands in order to create tiger reserves, even though its traditions emphasize protecting nature and even though it considers tigers sacred. Scientists say that Indigenous knowledge could be a powerful weapon in the fight against climate change.
Please contact the Biden administration and urge it to take immediate significant action to save rainforests, including protecting Indigenous rights worldwide and making companies that fuel deforestation face severe consequences.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
We will survive
In viewing the destruction caused by then-President Trump’s mob on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, at no time did I believe it would make a difference in the message sent by the voters, for it had been written in stone, as the courts had noted.
However, the message to Mr. Trump by the Republicans on Saturday, Feb. 13, was merely a pyrrhic victory, for nothing can destroy our democracy!
James Siler
Liberty