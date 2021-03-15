Tuesday's letters

Skewed standards

Recently a writer wondered why there are so many more letters to the editor with left-leaning viewpoints than from conservative writers. One obvious answer is that those on the left send in more letters!

However, another one could be the different standards the paper requires from liberals than they do from conservatives. Often I will send in a letter, and get a message back, that something is not exactly factually correct. I had to correct a previous letter, when talking about the riots over the summer, from buildings being “destroyed” to them being “damaged”!

Yet a much more relaxed burden is asked from those on the left. A recent article had the statement the public should keep in mind that Donald Trump was the first presidential candidate ever to refuse to accept his defeat. In an interview — at late as in 2019 — Hillary Clinton said Donald Trump was an illegitimate president, and that he knows he stole the election. I’d say that sounds a little like refusing to accept defeat, but this was printed with no special note about the statement being false.

Perhaps if equal proof and standards of truth were required of both sides, there may be more letters to the editor with conservative views.

Fred Pearlman