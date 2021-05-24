Tuesday's letters

Gardening naturally
While reading “Going Yard” (May 16, page B8), I was reminded that Mother Nature has no need to dethatch her grasslands. “Organic material that accumulates on the surface of the soil” adds nutrients to the soil, while improving moisture retention and aeration. Mother Nature does not create fragile monocultures by application of herbicides. The natural ecosystem suffers when we plant non-native species that do not support insect life to the extent native species do.
A few bird species can feed their young with a milky substance they make from seeds, and a few species feed their young on mammals, fish or other birds. Ninety-six percent of bird species depend on rearing their young on insects rather than seeds or berries. The majority of these insects are soft: caterpillars or adult moths.
The landscape of sterile lawns and non-native plantings that the majority of our society chooses cannot support the insect populations necessary to support a healthy natural ecosystem. Insects are the primary converters of plant material into food for birds and mammals, including humans.
Read “Nature’s Best Hope”, by Douglas Tallamy, to learn about the direction we should move as a society to better support the natural world on which we depend.
Alan Teichman
Jamestown
Cars: A weapon?
On Sunday (May 23) a front page story suggested that moving cars should be removed from the deadly weapon list that a police officer can use as a defense. Really? In the video clip I saw police had surrounded the BMW and one deputy was jumping out of the way of the car. That seems to be threatening to me. Should that deputy have stood his ground and maybe not been hit?
The reason the law enforcement tactics include SWAT teams is that, if faced with overwhelming force, there is hope the offender will give up, rather than fight. To turn to aggression even in the act of fleeing will be met with defense of a fellow officer.
The moral of the story is if you are surrounded by any law enforcement, with weapons drawn, and you are in a vehicle that can’t go straight up ... give up. You can stand a better chance to survive in court than driving toward a law enforcement officer.
The truth is that all members of law enforcement have one goal: to get home after shift. If an officer can enable his fellow officer to meet his goal, she/he will.
Paul Herger
High Point
Analogous
The Palestinians are to Israel as Native Americans were to American settlers.
Rod Jackson
Greensboro
Build the wall!
To secure Republican support for the infrastructure bill in Congress, President Biden should include in the legislation the completion of the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. Specify that the wall will be named for former President Trump in some fashion, such as the “Great Wall of Trump” and that the wall will be painted “Trump Hairy Orange.” Guarantee that the wall will be paid for by the Martians.
Jim Plyler
Greensboro
Free the drivers
Thirty-five thousand people have been languishing for years with suspended driver's licenses for unpaid fees and fines. Charged with minor misdemeanors, they are removed from the network of citizens who drive to work, drive at work, drive their kids to school events and doctor's visits, and drive to respond to any number of other needs. It is too great a cost to our community.
The image I have of the indefinite suspension of driver's licenses is that it is like a black hole that sucks the life out of our community, life that can’t be retrieved. Since research demonstrates that after the one-year mark very little additional revenue will come to the state, it is time to join the majority of other North Carolina counties that give relief to people unable to pay after two years. This is urgent and needs more focused attention.
In some counties, 1,000 people at a time are being released from this heavy burden and given a second chance. Guilford County needs the district attorney to move ahead urgently and help people to reenter our community in which driving is essential.
Tricia de Beer
Greensboro
Scare tactics
A recent letter's Mad magazine comment cracked me up ("Socialism," May 21). Thanks for lighting up my day.
Too often today's conservative “pundits” bandy about the “code” words socialist and communist to demonize people they disagree with. Columnists like Walter Williams (RIP), Cal Thomas and Charles Davenport Jr., to name a few, use these words all the time. By their tone I’m never sure if they are ignorant or simply partisan.
To be clear, if you know what these systems actually are, you know that the United States can never and will never be a truly socialist or communist country. As a Keynesian most of my life, I believe it takes two sides to make a nickel and capitalism and good government to make society work for all of us. What’s wrong with Social Security, Medicare, unemployment benefits and the U.S. military, to name a few social programs?
The columnists listed above and many politicians believe only capitalism is the answer to all our woes.
If you are of the same mind, perhaps you should investigate for-profit nursing homes, for-profit prisons, for-profit schools and for-profit military. If this doesn’t scare you, I guess nothing will.
Bob Martin
Greensboro