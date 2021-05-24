Tuesday's letters

Jamestown

Cars: A weapon?

On Sunday (May 23) a front page story suggested that moving cars should be removed from the deadly weapon list that a police officer can use as a defense. Really? In the video clip I saw police had surrounded the BMW and one deputy was jumping out of the way of the car. That seems to be threatening to me. Should that deputy have stood his ground and maybe not been hit?

The reason the law enforcement tactics include SWAT teams is that, if faced with overwhelming force, there is hope the offender will give up, rather than fight. To turn to aggression even in the act of fleeing will be met with defense of a fellow officer.

The moral of the story is if you are surrounded by any law enforcement, with weapons drawn, and you are in a vehicle that can’t go straight up ... give up. You can stand a better chance to survive in court than driving toward a law enforcement officer.

The truth is that all members of law enforcement have one goal: to get home after shift. If an officer can enable his fellow officer to meet his goal, she/he will.

Paul Herger