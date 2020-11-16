Tuesday's letters

Julia Blizin

Greensboro

Heart of democracy

In every county across North Carolina there is a local Board of Elections and a full-time staff that does the work of implementing the decisions made by said board.

In the case of Guilford County, we have approximately 20 people whose job it is to ensure that our votes are all accounted for and tallied properly. To put it simply, these 20 people are the heart of democracy.

And having just spent two full days watching them work, I am left feeling nothing short of inspired. It is one thing to believe and trust that the Board of Elections does its job with thorough fidelity, but it is another thing entirely to witness their work firsthand. Their dedication to and care for every single vote shines through in their commitment to the tedious work of researching and cross-checking every circumstance that needs attending.