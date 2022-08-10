Wednesday letters, August 11, 2022

More auditors?

The Inflation Reduction Act funds the hiring of more IRS agents. Incremental tax income would exceed the expense of these agents by an estimated $80 billion. Sen. Lindsey Graham stated that the increased IRS subsidy that would allow the hiring of more agents would impact “waitresses and Uber drivers.” We believe that is false information.

One of this letter’s authors is a retired IRS employee. Readers should know that audits are much likelier to target high-income individuals and business owners. Audits uncover problems in return filings and promote overall tax compliance. Graham’s statement seems intended to frighten many Americans who need not be concerned.

The other author is a retired accountant who worked in senior positions in large companies and privately held businesses. During his career he observed many instances of wealthy owners intentionally expensing personal items not related to the business. When he told senior management that an expenditure violated tax laws and that this might be problematic if audited, corrective action wasn’t taken.

The hiring of IRS auditors will promote tax compliance so that high-income earners pay their fair share of taxes thus increasing revenue to the Treasury. Shouldn’t everyone abide by our tax laws?

Robert Commerson

High Point

Jim Fisher

Jamestown

Instructions included

I greatly appreciated John Hood’s column last Sunday (Aug. 7) in which he oh-so-humbly provided readers with much-needed instructions on “How to read this (his) column.”

I simply cannot believe the amount of time I have wasted reading Mr. Hood’s columns the “wrong” way. If I had only known that I needed to think like Mr. Hood, have his obviously superior level of intelligence and share his pristine ethics, morals and values in order to correctly read his columns, I would have simply not attempted to read them knowing that I could not possibly meet his lofty standards.

Of particular help was his closing paragraph in which he admonishes readers to structure rebuttals to his columns based on logic and experience. What a concept! The thought of doing so has never entered my little pea brain.

I strongly recommend the News & Record immediately require all columnists to provide similar instructions regarding how to read their columns. Leaving the poor reader to use his or her own common sense, experience, intelligence, ethics, morals and values is a horrible waste of time and energy. Oh, and Mr. Hood, I would also greatly appreciate your wisdom on how best to tie my shoes.

David Thompson

Greensboro

Makeshift tags

As I drive around parts of Greensboro, and on I-40 in the city limits, I see multiple cars driving without legal license plates every day. Some cars have out-of-date paper tags, no license plate tags at all, very dark license plate covers (which were banned a number of years ago) or a “lost tag” handwritten sign in the rear windshield.

I see many others with expired month and year stickers on their plates. This is a violation with many obvious ramifications; how is this not addressed by our police department? This obvious offense is totally unfair to the law-abiding among us who pay the taxes and registration every year while these reckless drivers disregard law and order and avoid paying their fair share.

I can only hope a police officer can read this letter and start reining in this problem. Nip it in the bud!

Alan Stockard

Greensboro

Before you dig

“I didn’t know.”

That’s what I heard time and time again over my career as a Piedmont Natural Gas worker and fire chief after arriving on scene at a cut natural gas line. Sometimes it was a homeowner. Other times, a contractor. Almost every time, they were working on a project and hit a line by mistake, saying they didn’t know to call 811 before beginning to dig.

One homeowner didn’t call 811 before digging in his front yard while installing a new water line when he accidentally hit a natural gas line, sparking a fireball that caused a life-threatening emergency. Luckily, that homeowner escaped with his life but was left with an expensive lesson he’ll never forget.

Today, Aug. 11, is a day dedicated to preventing these accidents by calling 811 — a free service that prevents injuries, outages and costly repairs by identifying underground utility lines before a landscaping or yard project.

I was a natural gas worker for more than 36 years. Every day I woke up proud to serve my community. On this 811 Day I challenge all of you to help keep our neighborhoods safe by calling 811 every time we pick up a shovel for a project.

Lee Bedell

Greensboro

We were lucky

When U.S. economists report how our average citizens are doing keeping up with their financial obligations, I believe they are missing a major fact of life that indicates we are much worse off than we and they realize. As seniors over 75 years old we are able to do many things with our money that many of today’s workers will never be able to do.

We had good jobs with retirement plans and 401(k) accounts for which our employers matched some of the money we saved along the way. We own a home. We have very inexpensive medical insurance plans offered in retirement by our former employers. When we get our 401(k) money out of the plans we pay taxes on that money, helping our country and state. Thus now we are able to help family members with our money each month, contribute to our church and a variety of charities, spend money at local restaurants and other businesses, take vacations in foreign lands and much more.

Those people working at lower-paying jobs with few benefits will never be able to have all the discretionary money that we have, and to help others. Good luck out there, workers!

William Courter

Greensboro