Wednesday letters, June 22, 2022

‘The other side’

Don’t you love it when Republicans complain that the Jan. 6 hearings would be more powerful if witnesses for “the other side” were allowed to testify?

What other side? The pro-insurrection, pro-sedition, pro-treason side? Yes, let’s hear from the side that claims widespread election fraud, while 60 state and federal courts (and Trump’s own advisers) have said that to be untrue.

More from “the other side” might include this: If there were no regulations on the right to keep and bear arms, then all children would be allowed to bring semi-automatic weapons to school. And when the shooting starts, think of the magnificent “O.K. Corral” stories that the grieving parents could later tell at the funerals of those children. A beautiful, teary-eyed tribute to the Second Amendment!

Furthermore, if each child were in possession of 25 assault rifles, then the classroom would be too crowded with guns for an outsider to enter the room. Problem solved. Good acoustics from all that metal would be great for the teacher’s voice.

Ah, the glory of zero regulation, just as the Founding Fathers intended when they wrote “well regulated militia.”

Welcome to the other side.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Tax bandwagon

I’m glad to see our Guilford County commissioners jumping on the bandwagon to raise our property taxes amid the high inflation we have. Being retired, my budget is much easier to balance than theirs. All I have to decide is where to cut. Food or medicine?

For some dumb reason I thought the purpose of a budget was to figure out how to spend the money you already have. I guess ordinary people's idea of a budget and a politician's is completely different.

David Burke

Greensboro

Nurturing children

Our government would like to send many of us more money.

A recent Bloomberg News story points out that the current administration would like to pay the majority of daycare costs for families earning 175% more than the national salary average. The plan works like this: If you’re a 27-year-old software engineer with a wife and two children and you earn $90,000 per year, you would receive government assistance if you put your kids in a childcare facility.

The goal is to get more women into the workforce. The story insinuates that we should be ashamed that 32% of U.S. women with children between the ages of 3-5 have chosen to stay home to raise and nurture their children. Instead, could we find a way to celebrate these women who have chosen more time with their children over higher earnings?

The Bloomberg story argues that placing kids in a childcare facility helps prepare them for the rigors of kindergarten. Please! Many studies have indicated that children who have a mother or father at home with them until age 5 perform better in school, show fewer signs of stress and are less aggressive. Wouldn’t that benefit us all?

Frank Hall Jr.

Greensboro

Willful blindness

Recent letters to the editor that have criticized the evidentiary revelations of the Jan. 6 committee hearings bring to mind the following two quotes:

“There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn’t true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.” (Soren Kierkegaard)

“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” (Martin Luther King Jr.)

Indeed, we are witnessing in the polls how effective willful blindness, ignorance and apathy can impair the ability to distinguish between fact and fiction. Blind loyalty, though highly noble, is by necessity willfully blind and deaf to the truth.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Cherry picked

Once again, it's amazing to see how Allen Johnson chooses to cherry pick the things he wants to find out about. Mark Martin this time (“Nonanswers from HPU won’t cut it,” June 19). Not so much anything on the liberal side, that goes on up in Hunter and Joe Biden’s Washington.

Tom Ozment

Jamestown

Extremist takeover

It is my belief that one of the political strengths of our country’s republic has been having two political parties with differing points of view but able to work together for the betterment of our country. This works unless one party is taken over by extremists.

It came close to happening in the Democratic Party in the 1970s, but the moderates of the party took a stand and would not allow it to happen.

It has now happened with the Republican Party and many, not all, of the moderates of the party are shutting their eyes and ears and letting it happen. Any party that has the support of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the KKK and secret military groups in our country should awaken the good citizens in the GOP that actions need to be taken to reclaim control of their party.

Our country needs a Republican Party of honor and integrity again. To do this, the good people of the Republican Party need to be willing to take a stand against those groups and those in political office who refuse to stand up for truth and protection of our Constitution. These people may decide the fate of our country.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro