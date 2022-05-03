Wednesday letters, May 4, 2022

People kill people

Most gun-safety advocates are not anti-Second Amendment.

I do not dispute the fact that guns, like cars, and even weapons of mass destruction, cannot do bad things unless they are used by bad people.

Universal background checks would scan databases and help to identify criminals and the mentally ill ... and people who should not even go near sharp objects. Yet “pro-Second Amendment” types oppose universal background checks, even though such checks would attempt to keep bad people from obtaining and misusing “harmless objects” like guns.

Universal background checks will not stop every Adam Lanza, every Dylann Roof, or any other nameless shooter who may emerge in the future. But waiting until another Adam Lanza kills 20 more first graders just isn’t going to work.

In 2013, the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre testified before Congress that he was in favor of universal background checks. He quickly reverted back to his old position that background checks do not work.

Do the Second Amendment people really want anyone to have a gun? It certainly looks that way. They say that the guns are needed to defend against the government.

Yes, the same federal government which has tried to save lives during COVID, instead of recommending Clorox injections.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Ridiculous

Regarding the April 24 column by orthodox libertarian John Hood entitled, ”Inflation hands activists a reality check”:

He begins the piece by “stipulating” that indeed human activity is a causal factor for climate change. But he cleverly finishes the sentence by saying harmful effects are “likely.” This is apparently meant to lull us into believing he is a reasonable man and not a crazy climate change denier.

I wonder if Mr. Hood considers gravity to be “likely.” Or, how about a heliocentric solar system? Because those principles hold the same amount of uncertainty within the scientific community as does the reality of climate change and the certainty of calamitous effects if it is not mitigated.

The rest of the column goes into a ridiculous argument (grounded in the belief that free markets solve all) that the population will not tolerate government regulation to stem climate change because it will not tolerate inflation (which polls high as an irritant today). He then cites an equation that supposedly states climate change will only affect the total output of goods by 4% by 2100 and therefore the cost/benefit analysis will make the citizenry antagonistic to regulation.

A Gilliam fan

I was surprised and disappointed this morning (“Misplaced focus,” April 28) to see a such an ignorant, prejudiced and foolish letter in your newspaper attacking UNCG Chancellor Frank Gillliam.

I retired 20 years ago as a full professor and have never met Chancellor Gilliam, but I have heard nothing but good things about him from my friends at UNCG.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro

How any “study” can predict a 4% effect in 2100 should be a red flag for the efficacy of this line of “reasoning.” Climate change is a horrific existential threat to all of mankind. Trivializing it at the altar of free-market gibberish borders on the criminal.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

What I like

I imagine readers who send you comments about what they don’t like in the N&R outnumber those who write because they do like something. Please put me in the column of those who like.

Today I very much appreciate your inclusion of John M. Crisp’s column about football and religion (“Football and prayer? They just don’t mix,” May 3). Crisp drills beyond the usual church vs. state discussion to the actual tenets of the Christian religion. With so many individuals, groups and institutions covering their actions under merely the word “Christian,” it’s refreshing to be reminded of the real meaning of this or any major religion.

Also, I am gratified to read John Deem’s work in the paper. Thank goodness the N&R now has a reporter who can enlighten us about what is happened locally and in our state about the disastrous effects of fossil fuels on our lives and the beauty of this planet.

Keep it coming and don’t pull any punches, John. We need to hear it, know it and be willing to change!

Carol Bloom

Greensboro