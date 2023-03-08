Support UNCG

Regarding the column “Budget reductions punish UNCG,” March 5:

Educating first-generation college students isn’t about their social mobility; it’s about the impact we have on our families, our neighborhoods, our communities and the state of North Carolina.

I hold both undergraduate and graduate degrees from UNCG. Yes, I enjoy a secure and rewarding life. More importantly, I have a job that allows me to help improve the health and well-being of my neighbors in Greensboro and the surrounding area.

UNCG helped me find my voice and provided the skills and knowledge I use to make the world better. I have been a loyal UNCG alumna since the day I graduated in 1991. I have watched the university grow in enrollment and acreage and evolve from a women’s college to a vibrant and diverse community of lifelong learners. I continue to work with administrators, faculty, students and alumni daily. I take the UNCG Motto of “Service” seriously.

Now is the time for increased transparency, thoughtful use of limited resources and careful assessment of programming. UNCG has always struggled to define itself because it grows and changes to meet the needs of current and future generations. That, in and of itself, is a critical mission; unfortunately, it also is expensive.

Now is also the time to stand in solidarity with the Spartans. A weakened UNCG is a weakened Greensboro.

Michelle Schneider

Greensboro

The ‘Save Act’

Physicians and advanced-practice nurses practice to the same standard. As a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist (CRNA) before my retirement, I practiced mostly in rural areas, without a physician anesthesiologist in attendance. I have, however, practiced under the supervision of a physician anesthesiologist in other settings.

The expertise and knowledge brought to the table by an anesthesiologist is a very expensive commodity.

There is no argument with a “team” approach in complex cases, but for routine procedures not only is the expense of physician supervision an unnecessary expenditure but it contributes to inflating an already inflated health care budget. Often, in my experience, “supervision” equalled signing the record, which equalled accepting some responsibility, which equalled being able to bill.

I’m not in favor of someone always “dictating-the-next-move supervision.” I am in favor of allowing well-trained professionals to practice autonomously, according to accepted professional standards.

The “Save Act” is a step in that direction.

A version of this concept is in place in many states.

Those states can enjoy a reduction in cost, an increased availability of qualified providers of services, especially in rural areas, and at the same time, no reduction in the quality of services provided.

Paul Herger

High Point

The following letter ran previously on Tuesday with a section repeated due to an editing error. We rerun it in its entirety today:

I don’t get it

After two lengthy articles on this subject, please, someone (perhaps Guilford County school board chair Deena Hayes-Greene) explain why she and a few Democrats are so exercised that potential school board member Michael Logan shared and liked this Facebook post: “Derek Chauvin (upon being convicted of killing George Floyd) immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back yesterday.

“Imagine where we’d be had George Floyd done the same” (instead of a drug-induced, violent resisting of arrest).

Why would Mr. Logan’s statement of fact so offend anyone? It has no connection to race, sexual orientation, gender (or no gender), wokeness, pronouns or any other trigger issues offensive or so dear to the left.

It’s a simple statement of a scenario that should have been discussed and considered immediately following George Floyd’s unnecessary and tragic death.

One need not “imagine” all the unnecessary damage to America that would have been avoided had this happened. It’s rather obvious.

I’m confused as to why this and a few other similar statements are so offensive to a few Democrats.

Is it enough to reject him from a position on the school board? If this is the best Ms. Hayes-Greene and the left can do to indict Mr. Logan, they are leaning on a very weak reed.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro