Dangerous step

If it becomes law, N.C. House Bill 189 would allow anyone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, as I understand it. This would be a bad decision.

Requiring a person to complete a formal class that explains the legality and responsibility of carrying a concealed firearm is reasonable and sensible. You would not allow someone to drive a car without knowing the rules of the road.

As a retired law enforcement officer, I oppose this bill and see this as a dangerous step in the wrong direction. I also oppose open-carry laws as well. I have no issues with those who wish to carry a concealed firearm after successfully completing an approved class. We have more than enough problems with firearms as it is. Don’t allow untrained people the right to carry concealed firearms.

Al Stewart

Jamestown

We’re all to blame

Soon after the massive Trump tax giveaway passed in late 2017, I wrote a letter to this newspaper eviscerating that corrupt looting of our treasury, noting that most of the cuts for the middle class would expire in a few years, and suggesting that we would soon face default on our national debt, which now exceeds $30 trillion, while adding a few trillion more each and every year.

It’s happening sooner than I would have thought. Frankly, at age 81, I had hoped to be dead by that time. There is no relief in sight, as Republicans continue to advocate cutting taxes for billionaires and corporations, and Democrats continue to add to the welfare state.

So here we are, yet again! Who is to blame? Look in the mirror. We all bear part of the blame, because we buy into the political lies and refuse to take responsibility for our excesses. Remember, a little over 22 years ago, we had several years of balanced budgets, largely created by a Republican Congress and a Democratic president. But those days are gone with the wind. Nobody advocates a balanced budget anymore, and that is a reflection of how irresponsible we have become.

Raising the debt ceiling will only postpone the disaster. We are on a downward spiral from which we have neither the honesty nor the good sense to extricate ourselves.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Well done

Yesterday on a Sunday evening I contacted the City of Greensboro Water Resources Department about an issue at my home. Within two hours two gentlemen came out to my house and began investigating the cause of the problem. They couldn’t have been more polite and efficient (you know who you are, Jermaine and Chris). Four hours later after getting extra equipment out to dig for the problem, they and the others who assisted solved the issue. I am so very grateful to everyone who participated in this endeavor. What a wonderful service that our city offers to its citizens. Our tax dollars at work!

I know that there are many more almost invisible city employees who help out every day to make Greensboro a great place to live and I am grateful to all of them for their tireless work. Thank you one and all.

Kate Cummings

Greensboro

Is N&R anti-police?

On April 7, the News & Record ran a news story headlined “Pay increase sought,” as if that would be the sole solution to why the Greensboro Police Department has 115 vacancies. The story’s author, Annette Ayres, reports that this 16% shortage is the primarily due to pay. The article seems clueless as to another major reason for the huge shortage of candidates for police work — in Greensboro — and all over the country.

Both Annette Ayres and Chief John Thompson only need to read the accompanying news story entitled “Court OKs release of video from traffic stop” to see a major reason that candidates are not applying to the academy. This is the fourth front-page story that the N&R has run questioning the shooting of Nasanto Crenshaw, even though the Guilford County district attorney has announced that, “After careful review … the use of deadly force by Officer Sletten … was justified.”

The writer should have included the anti-police attitude of many politicians across the country as a contributor to the shortage of police veterans and new recruits.

Why does the N&R keep giving the family of Crenshaw a front-page story, unless the paper is questioning the shooting? Why would any sane person want to become a policeman or woman, knowing that, if they ever shoot a Black person, they are in jeopardy of ending up in jail?

Wayne Ford

Greensboro