Nightclub violence

Regarding the Feb. 4 article, “Nightclub closes voluntarily” due to three shootings in the past 18 months, the latest resulting in a murder:

“Some” question the value of the city’s safety review board, but the board has value. There were other unsafe conditions (a fire hazard, for one) at that club.

The gun lobby has blocked ways to make our society safer. That is not the review board’s fault.

Some additional ideas to increase safety:

Tax gun owners for each gun they own and use the money collected to help schools, churches, synagogues, theaters and anywhere else people assemble install metal detectors and hire security.

Require liability insurance for each gun owned. The more guns owned the higher your premium. Provide discounts for successfully completed gun-safety classes.

Allow victims to sue gun and bullet manufacturers.

Make the punishment more painful for illegal gun ownership.

Think that impinges on the Second Amendment? Your First Amendment right (freedom of speech and the press and the right to assemble peacefully) should take precedence over the Second.

How can you live the First Amendment with the constant threat of being shot and killed anywhere, any time, by a stray bullet?

With freedom comes responsibility. So, responsible gun owners, please start thinking about how we can reasonably protect our citizens and own guns.

Lisa Fullington

Greensboro

Pulling punches

The United States is holding out the prospect of sending Abrams battle tanks and fighter jets to Kiev, to set an example for NATO allies, at a time when Russia is on the eve of a very large spring offensive.

However, the big problem with the standard playbook for NATO arms transfers to Ukraine is the predictable laggardness. Note this caveat about delivery dates: “months, if not years.”

Why not skip a generation in weaponry when drawing on our inventories? Instead of F-16s, for example, send F-35s.

On the checkerboard of the battlefield, the West should be prepared to take two jumps, not just one.

Yet, after a year of protracted war, the United States insists that the Ukrainians exercise self-restraint against the Russian aggressor in their own country.

Realistically, Washington and NATO are thereby choosing the weapons and restricting their use, over time, and ensuring the containment of a theater war in central Europe.

The result will be a perpetual stalemate that can only result in the dismemberment of Ukraine.

It will leave a bitter taste.

William E. Jackson Jr.

Davidson

Church search

Is there a church in Greensboro that:

1. Believes and teaches the whole King James Bible?

2. Refuses to kowtow to the IRS when it comes to Title 26, section 501 ©(3)?

3. Stayed open during the COVID “emergency”?

4. Does not allow women to preach in its pulpit?

5. Refuses to condone LGBTQ?

6. Has organ, not electric guitar, music?

If so, I would like to join.

Keith Peddie

Greensboro

Character counts

Are personal character, moral duty and civic obligation important for all human beings — especially elected officials?

Knowingly lying is not an option if the attributes above are present. Walter Olson’s “The war on truth” (News & Record, Feb. 5) is at least the second article in as many weeks which seems to devalue truthfulness (that is, in this context, saying only what one knows to be provable.)

Some repeat (without questioning) what they see on social media platforms and/or hear from politicians or unscrupulous businesses. Lies — including conspiracy theories — can be repeated so often that they become “believed.” For instance, the newly elected liar (George Santos) from New York reportedly made himself a super-candidate by telling a mountain of lies to boost his image. Once he was discovered, his constituents felt duped. Rightly so.

While it is easier to believe what sounds good at the time, voters need to search for provable information. Once it is proven that an elected official or candidate knowingly lied, he or she must be held accountable. Not every lie would be stopped but the caliber of our officials would greatly improve.

The answer to the question at the top of this letter is a resounding yes!

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

New letters length

Effective on Monday, Feb. 13, the maximum length for News & Record letters to the editor will change from 200 to 250 words. The other letters guidelines will remain the same.