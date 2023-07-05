Faith in faith

Gillian Richards’ July 2 column (“Decline in religion hurts our republic”) says that the declining involvement in religion “doesn’t bode well for a nation founded on the principles of self-government.” Perhaps the decline in religious participation is, to some extent, reflective of how some people have turned religion into a cudgel.

Why would a person want to join a group of believers who judge others harshly and seek to impose laws that are contrary to the tenet of loving your neighbor as yourself? There are many politicians who attempt to cloak themselves in respectable religious appearances but who don’t follow that most basic tenet of the Abrahamic faiths.

Richards cites a Pew survey showing “only 29% of Gen Zers thought the government is doing too many things better left to businesses and individuals.” During my 40 years of employment, I’ve worked with many senior-level businesspeople who regularly attended church but lived work lives that were self-centered and exploitive of others.

Another possible cause of declining involvement in organized religion is some religious beliefs don’t hold up well under scrutiny. Here’s one example. The notion that one has to declare obedience to one religious figure in order to be granted access to heaven is outdated, given the evidence from the growing pool of near-death experiences.

If organized religion can’t reform itself, there may be a continuing decline in participation. If we only value what people believed thousands of years ago, religion loses its relevance in contemporary society.

Jim Fisher

Jamestown

No pipeline in NC

I’m writing to express appreciation to Rep. Kathy Manning (6th District) and Rep. Valerie Foushee (4th District) for their opposition to the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate Extension. Their letter, sent to FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) Chairman Willie Phillips, requested that the commission deny the extension. Many North Carolinians are aware of the construction of the original Mountain Valley Pipeline, starting in northwestern West Virginia and ending near Chatham, Va. The extension, if approved, would run through both Rockingham and Alamance counties, ending near the Haw River. Despite John Deem’s excellent coverage of the issue (News & Record, June 16) many residents of these areas may be unaware of the project and the possible environmental impacts.

In their letter to the FERC chair, Foushee and Manning write: “The presence of a natural gas pipeline is an unnecessary threat to our communities’ water sources, while the affected environmental justice communities have also consistently spoken out against the project.

Both North Carolina and Virginia regulators rejected renewed permit applications, further demonstrating that an extension to the recently expired Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the pipeline would be irresponsible and unjust to Alamance and Rockingham counties.”

While natural gas may be an important energy source during our transition to a fully green economy, a build-out of new fossil fuel infrastructure during this transition is unnecessary, wasteful and dangerous. The West Virginia-Virginia pipeline was fast-tracked as part of the Biden-Manchin deal to get the debt ceiling bill passed. Let’s not bring it into North Carolina.

Ellen Van Velsor

Greensboro

How far?

If our elected officials in Raleigh can pass HB 808 to block parents and their transgender children from obtaining necessary medical care, what is to stop them from deciding cancer treatments are too risky and kids will die anyhow? Or perhaps chickenpox, measles and polio are not so bad so let’s ban childhood vaccines? And, of course, parents cannot possibly know that their child has asthma, autism, allergies, anxiety or fill in the blank, so we should block medical treatment for these as well.

I fear the precedent. Regardless of your position on the rights of LGBTQ citizens, consider the door this legislation opens. Where do they stop?

Will your child or grandchild be the next to be denied? How far is too far?

Laurie Shaw

Greensboro