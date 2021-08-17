Wednesday letters

We have to ask ourselves, after spending $2 trillion training 300,000 Afghan troops, why they stepped aside when confronted by 80,000 Taliban forces driving their iconic pick-ups. (I’m sure Toyota is conflicted about that publicity.)

Poorly led and corrupt, the Afghan Army is our failure — not the failure of our soldiers but of our lack of oversight. There is zero chance that we weren’t warned by our own experts that our lavish spending was not resulting in a capable military that could protect Afghanistan.

Blame Congress? Military spending is hugely profitable for many big corporations; maybe there is no motivation for Congress to scrutinize the dollars that go to their biggest donors and support military bases, needed or not, in their districts. (The latest budget number for FY 2022 is over $700 billion.)

My hope is that history will record our Afghan failure as the end of massive, unchecked spending in the name of regime change. I am sure it will record the human cost: the men and women who sacrificed their lives doing what their country asked.

Casey Root

Greensboro

