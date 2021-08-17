Wednesday letters

Biden owns this
In the Aug. 17 letter “Unwinnable,” the writer questions “Just how long should we fight a war that is unwinnable?” Most including myself are not criticizing President Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan, rather the profoundly irresponsible manner in which he did it.
On July 8, Biden stated, “The jury is still out. But the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.” He grossly underestimated the Taliban. He reduced our troops before evacuating Americans and the Afghans who helped the U.S. during the war. Biden then sent 6,000 troops back to the chaos, putting their lives in danger. As of this writing, there are still thousands of Americans trapped around Kabul who are in grave danger. The scenes of people chasing our military aircraft in fear for their lives was horrifying.
To add insult to injury, Biden goes on TV and blames former presidents and the Afghan people, takes no questions and walks out. The manner of this withdrawal will go down as one of the worst foreign policy blunders in American history. You own it, President Biden.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Poor execution
Regarding your editorial “A house of cards inevitably collapses” (Aug. 17):
Certainly, the turmoil that engulfs Afghanistan is the product of bipartisan mistakes, and while I share your sentiment that the United States needed to implement an exit strategy, I take issue with your statement that “There is no evidence that anyone could have done better.”
On the contrary, there is ample evidence that President Biden could have done better. My issue with the president is not the decision to withdraw, but the poorly planned and incompetent way his administration carried it out. The withdrawal from Afghanistan appears to have been hastily planned and rushed in its implementation. I’m left with the feeling that perhaps the president’s advisers thought that some political gain could be had by leveraging the Afghanistan pullout with the 20th anniversary of 9/11. I was disappointed in his news conference Monday in which he appeared to place blame for the chaos in Afghanistan on everyone else but himself.
I agree that “Our departure from Afghanistan is a tragedy that will resonate with us for decades to come.” However, the tragedy has been exacerbated by President Biden’s failure to adequately plan and execute the withdrawal. I think most Americans wanted out of Afghanistan, but I don’t think they wanted it to end like this.
Stephen P. Karr
Winston-Salem
Unchecked spending
We have to ask ourselves, after spending $2 trillion training 300,000 Afghan troops, why they stepped aside when confronted by 80,000 Taliban forces driving their iconic pick-ups. (I’m sure Toyota is conflicted about that publicity.)
Poorly led and corrupt, the Afghan Army is our failure — not the failure of our soldiers but of our lack of oversight. There is zero chance that we weren’t warned by our own experts that our lavish spending was not resulting in a capable military that could protect Afghanistan.
Blame Congress? Military spending is hugely profitable for many big corporations; maybe there is no motivation for Congress to scrutinize the dollars that go to their biggest donors and support military bases, needed or not, in their districts. (The latest budget number for FY 2022 is over $700 billion.)
My hope is that history will record our Afghan failure as the end of massive, unchecked spending in the name of regime change. I am sure it will record the human cost: the men and women who sacrificed their lives doing what their country asked.
Casey Root
Greensboro
Thanks for mandate
As some government officials put political gain ahead of protection of the health of their public, we should all appreciate that our Guilford County commissioners have restarted the indoor mask mandate. Now that COVID cases are increasing rapidly due to the much more contagious delta variant, we must do everything possible to slow its spread until more of us can be immunized.
Immunization will decrease severity of illness and save lives; however, some will develop only partial immunity, allowing enough infection to pass the virus on to others. Those who bemoan the frequently changing recommendations for masking are not taking into account the variations in risk related to surges in infection prevalence. Just as we are more careful crossing the street during rush hour, masking is more important during COVID peaks.
Rigidly staying with recommendations made when infections were at low levels would be a sign of negligence now that our hospital ICU’s are again filling with COVID patients. Please express your appreciation to your county commissioner who voted to do what they can to protect your health.
What are the motives of those who do not support this simple measure to reduce public risk?
Wayne Hale, M.D.
Greensboro
Thanks to Grimsley
As our daughter prepares to leave for her freshman year at college, I feel it necessary to take a moment to thank Principal Ged O’Donnell and his fabulous staff at Grimsley High School. They created a learning environment that supported our daughter and offered her many opportunities to thrive.
We are very grateful for the hard work and dedication from everyone at Grimsley. The past year and a half was not easy for educators or students, however as I reflect on our daughter’s high school experience, I am proud and grateful for the four years she spent at Grimsley.