Wednesday's letters, Aug. 10, 2022

Immigration facility

I want to thank Mayor Vaughan, county Commissioner Skip Alston and City Council member Nancy Hoffmann for getting some information regarding the opening of the federal immigration facility in Greensboro as reported recently in the N&R.

Unfortunately, our congresswoman, Kathy Manning, seems to be AWOL on a very critical issue.

There are more questions, however, than answers. Adding employment to the area is a good thing. But where are new hires to be found? The numbers are projected to exceed 1,000. There are “help wanted” signs everywhere in Greensboro.

Also, this facility is in the middle of a residential area, adjacent to Temple Emanuel, a public library branch and an elementary school. Its proximity to schoolchildren should immediately raise red flags.

Where are 500 to 1,000 cars to park? What about the added burden for medical needs? How about policing?

The money being spent to manage the facility is enormous, more than $150 million, and the contract went to a firm not even in North Carolina.

Something’s wrong when money needed for local causes is spent on a problem created a thousand miles away. Whether you agree or disagree with current immigration policy, this is basically a prison dropped into a quiet residential area and there will be unforeseen consequences.

Chris Pfaff

Greensboro

Longtimers

In response to the letter “And on it goes” (Aug. 7):

Mayor Nancy Vaughan and at-large council member Yvonne Johnson each has a four-year term, and each was on the council when this and a council pay raise were brought to a vote.

Yes, they continually are voted in but this would not happen with term limits.

Kathleen Flanigan

Greensboro

What if?

What do you think would have been the response of Republican members of Congress if Barack Obama had said the very same words to a crowd of people of color that Donald Trump did to his supporters on Jan. 6?

What if Obama had received the same number of votes that Trump received, had said the election was a fraud, and had encouraged the crowd to go and do the same thing that Trump told his crowd of followers to do?

In other words, suppose Obama did the very same thing that Trump did and suppose his supporters did the very same thing that Trump’s supporters did. How do you think Republican congressmen would have reacted? Do you think they would have reacted the same way they have following the events of Jan. 6? Or, do you think the Republicans would have demanded that Obama be impeached and tried for treason? And, do you think they would have done everything they could do to have the crowd that attacked the Capitol imprisoned, perhaps for life, and some possibly given a death sentence?

If you look at the present Republican representatives in Congress and how they think and act, I think you will easily know the answers to these questions.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

Clueless voters

Your editorial on voters in the recent local election (“Do the write thing,” Aug. 9) is just a microcosm of the present state in this country: Qualified voters stay home. Many who do vote have not one whit of understanding on the issues. They do no due diligence on economic or policy issues, much less the corrupt history of many of the candidates. They simply follow some talking head with name recognition.

All of this is a testament to the adage that “you can never, ever, underestimate the intelligence of the average American voter.”

Tom Ozment

Jamestown

Irrational reactions

A Reuters poll currently puts President Biden’s disapproval rating at 57%. Despite the passing of several domestic bills that will improve the working man’s and woman’s future financial and medical well-being, the president is blamed for high gasoline prices and record high inflation. Within his power, Mr. Biden has done all the chief executive is allowed to do by law to ease the pain at the pump. Only the oil corporations, OPEC and Russians can give citizens the demanded relief.

R.F. Bennett wrote, “Your life is the sum result of all the choices you make, both consciously and unconsciously.” Since the election of Barrack Obama, the GOP has turned the Senate into the graveyard of domestic legislation. In 2019 alone, there were more than 300 House-approved bills sitting on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s desk. Last year there were 412. These bills ranged from infrastructure, to medical relief, to veterans’ needs, to voting rights safeguards, to national debt reduction.

Instead of easing real world pain, GOP leadership has chosen to support conspiracy theorists and Trump’s failed financial policies. Through inflation, the United States is now paying for their maleficence.

Nature is rational. When man becomes irrational bad things happen.

Choose reason over insanity. Vote blue!

John Dickey

Greensboro