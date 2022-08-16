Wednesday's letters, August 17, 2022

Heaven forbid!

What a remarkable ending to cap off Marc Thiessen’s Aug. 15 whine about the IRS being given the resources needed to collect billions more in unpaid taxes each year. In this season — the unmistakable pinnacle of Mother Nature’s warnings to us thus far in the form of scorching heatwaves — unending droughts and massive flooding, Thiessen summarizes his complaint that the added revenue collected from taxes legally owed to we the people will go to (are you ready?) waging the war against climate change!

Heaven forbid we invest heavily in nothing less than the saving of our planet. Who could possibly want an IRS that would fund such foolishness?

But if this grumpy argument does represent where American conservatism has come, what a sad commentary indeed on a once-great political voice.

William Yaner

Jamestown

Empty eyesores

When will city officials decide to hold property owners accountable for vacant buildings located throughout our city? On many streets these buildings are eyesores that ruin the possibility of neighboring businesses to be profitable.

Boarded-up buildings in the downtown area are one case in point. Owners should be required to pay a fine for leaving a building vacant for a certain amount of time after purchase. They should be developed or sold.

Areas on West Market Street have ruined the overall look of what was once a viable business district. The old Amalfi Harbor building is a perfect example. It needs to be demolished. The shopping center not far from there is in the same boat. On Cone Boulevard the Old Ham‘s building has been vacant for years under the guise of being turned into a wonderful restaurant on the lake. None of these projects have come to fruition.

When will the powers-that-be do something about these many blighted areas? Properties should be maintained or sold to someone who will make sure they are used and taken care of properly. They damage the look of the city and the neighborhoods in which they are located.

These are just a few examples of the many properties that dot our city. Many of these properties are owned by a few “real estate investors.” Some owners are out-of-towners who have no interest in our city. It’s long overdue for fines or taxes to be levied on these “building barons.”

How can we attract new families and businesses to our area if it looks like a rat trap? We need to put the green back in Greensboro.

Mary Lacklen Hohenwarter

Greensboro

God and news

A very disturbing creep of crumbling separation of church and state is evident in your newspaper. Today’s (Aug. 13) feature on firefighter medical costs on Page 1 had this sentence: “He’s grateful to God and the pilot program that eased his worries about treatment costs.”

Then the article quotes the firefighter directly about his feeling blessed by God. The quote is fine, but the reporter’s own blithe statement about the firefighter’s gratefulness “to God” was disturbing to read. Its phrasing assumed one person’s response was to a fact, not a myth or religious figure.

Stephen Braitman

Greensboro

Really a sport?

I think it is about time we finally concede that hunting birds and animals with rifles, shotguns or even with bows and arrows cannot be considered a sport. How can anyone feel joy or satisfaction by slaughtering innocent creatures of nature?

The very essence of a sport — any sport — is competition; but what is competitive about tracking and shooting animals? What is satisfying about an activity that ends in suffering and death?

Have you ever seen a bird with a gun-shattered wing trying desperately to move or walk until it slowly — too slowly — dies from exhaustion and blood loss? Or have you ever witnessed a shot deer in unspeakable agony — huffing and gasping for air — while its lungs are filling up with blood?

So the next time you hear the gun lobby extol the pleasures of hunting with the latest high-tech rifle, please remember the blood lust engendered by this inhumane activity. Perhaps then you will discover the pleasures of competitive skeet shooting.

Joe Lyons

Burlington

A moral dilemma

Benjamin Franklin wanted slavery abolished. He also realized banning slavery in the Constitution would doom ratification. Franklin decided the potential of the nation was unprecedented and chose the creation of the union rather than a fight against its glaring imperfection. A great nation was created and the horrors of slavery continued.

Are we facing similar situations today? Average global temperatures rose 1.9 degrees since 1880. That doesn’t seem like a lot to me but NASA scientists tell me it is. Fighting climate change requires Americans to use solar power and electric vehicles, we are told.

About half of the solar panel polysilicon is obtained from China which uses forced labor to produce it. Ethnic minorities work under conditions so dire that some call it genocide. These workers endure torture, rape and sterilization.

Children aged 5-14 in Democratic Republic of Congo are used as laborers. Many of them mining for cobalt for electric vehicle battery production. Children spend 24-hour shifts, underground without toilets, sun or clean air, to produce EV parts.

Is there another option? Is our current temperature crisis so great that we must use children and slaves to combat it? Franklin was wise. How would he vote today?

Frank Hall

Greensboro