Wednesday's letters, August 23, 2022

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

There has been a lot of press lately about teacher shortages throughout the country. There are also nursing shortages. The main reason for this is respect. Or the lack of it.

Both jobs traditionally have been predominantly female. Yes, men work in both professions, but if you haven't noticed, neither job is respected, because women in general are not respected in this country. Just ask the Supreme Court; it just confirmed my thoughts. It's sad that two jobs we need the most have some of the biggest shortages. They aren't respected until we need them.

Jayson Nadelson

Greensboro

Our hunting heritage

This is in response to the letter in the Aug. 17 News & Record, "Really a sport?"

I assume the writer is a vegan. If not, his words hold no weight. If you enjoy meat (beef, chicken, pork, etc.) go to a slaughterhouse. The name speaks for itself. I guarantee the quality of life that an animal in the wild has is a whole lot better than that of an animal born and raised to be slaughtered.

I’m a meat eater and a hunter. My hunting friends and I always try for a clean kill but sometimes it doesn’t happen. If it doesn’t happen, it is the responsibility of any ethical hunter to finish the hunt as quickly as possible.

Hunting is in our heritage. I suggest the writer, and any other persons interested, should spend a little time looking up the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, popularly known as the Pittman–Robertson Act, which was approved by Congress in 1937. The act provides funding for the selection, restoration and improvement of wildlife habitat and for wildlife management research. It can’t be used for anything else. How much money each state receives annually is dependent in part on the land area of a state and the number of hunting licenses sold each year. The money is generated by a 10% excise tax on long guns and ammo and an 11% tax on archery equipment and pistols. It is estimated the act has provided more than $13 billion to the states since its inception.

Albert C. Henry Jr.

Burlington

Folly of EVs

The push for fully electric cars may prove to be a noble folly. Look at the current facts about battery technology for which we are about to spend billions of dollars on new production facilities. There are approximately 240 million registered vehicles in the United States (for the moment, we will ignore the rest of the world). Using current electric vehicles as a basis it takes approximately 200 pounds of lithium to produce the battery for a single vehicle. If my math is correct that is 48 trillion pounds of lithium. Just to fully electrify the U.S. auto fleet would exceed the world's known stockpile of the critical component.

I think the strategic direction is subsidizing hybrids as opposed to fully electric vehicles. This would replace the need for massive infrastructure spending that could be redirected to other critical needs, e.g., health care, housing, water supply, food and so on.

Hoping for some chemical breakthrough in the future is folly to me. It doesn't exist in the current periodic tables.

Michael Lopez

Summerfield

So much damage

I totally disagree with Richard A. Koritz's Bottom Line (Aug. 2) and Jim Besser's letter (Aug. 9). Have we ever had a president like Joe Biden? Half the day he sits at a desk and signs his name to bills. Does he even know what he's signing?

Why do the press and Democrats keep trying to make former President Trump look dishonest? Why don't they look at his accomplishments? I was not paying double at the grocery store or almost $5 a gallon at the gas pump when Trump was president.

Also, why not look at the dishonesty of President Biden's son Hunter and his father's possible involvement in his dealings? Someone is using the word "impeachment" on the wrong person.

Voters, do you really want inflation to continue? So much damage. Folks, let's put things right. Go to the polls, please.

Joanne S. Gunter

Reidsville

Too much spending

The current bout of inflation stems from the massive spending in 2020, 2021 (and now 2022), where government spent the equivalent of 27% of GDP on “COVID relief." This spending was largely paid for by money created out of thin air by the Federal Reserve. (Where's that audit?)

America needs leaders who will acknowledge and react responsibly to the real dangers of inflation and reckless spending. Callously creating inflation to get pet projects (climate change, etc.) through Congress shows disdain for those who are hurt by inflation the most and least able to afford it. With inflation roaring at 9.1% and negative economic growth for the past two quarters (yes, a recession), the Democrats have now additionally secured massive increases in taxes and spending that will further hurt not just the rich, but the middle class and poor.

Hopefully Americans are not hoodwinked by false promises, as we all suffer because of the disastrous policies of the left.

Chris Dooley

China Grove