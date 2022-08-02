Wednesday's letters, August 3, 2022

You’ll see me

I am a veteran and it was with sadness and anger that I read today about Sen. Burr and Sen. Tillis’ votes on S.3373 (which would provide care and benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits overseas).

I cannot understand their choice. I would highlight every vote made that shows my elected officials have no interest in passing legislation that can actually improve things for those who fought in the wars that they chose to take on.

I can promise Sens. Burr and Tillis that, at every public event they hold in the state of North Carolina that I can attend, they will see me there. They will see me while I fight for my life. When I run out of money and have to give up my home. When I am bound to a wheelchair and oxygen.

I will be treated as a veteran and given a place of honor. People will see the toll this has taken on my body. My life’s work will be making Sens. Burr and Tillis watch me die a slow and agonizing death, with all our human failings brought bare for all to see. I will remind them of how they’ve failed us.

I did my job, and have five combat decorations to prove it.

Elisha Ingram IV

Thomasville

What’s the point?

Exactly what is it that the News & Record wants Nido Qubein to do regarding Mark Martin, HPU’s new law school dean? Mr. Martin hasn’t been charged with a crime that I know of. Obviously from your July 27 opinion piece these are facts of little significance.

Citing The New York Times and Washington Post, as you do (two newspapers whose objectivity have become questionable) is a subtle attempt to impugn Mr. Martin’s character.

The words you use like “may have been,” “according to,” and “allegedly suggested,” only echo in the shadowy realm between fact and fiction.

It’s not my intention to defend Mr. Martin. If he is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack then he will have his day in court.

It’s my hope is that you fully understand the influence your words have on public discourse regardless of the topic-at-hand. Sadly, many people form lasting opinions about hot-button topics simply based on a screaming, sensational headline or a couple of paragraphs doused with conjecture.

As a newspaper it is your responsibility to be the undisputed source of facts that form the headwaters of any public debate. Mr. Martin, Dr. Qubein, HPU and your readers deserve nothing less.

Don Dwiggins

Winston-Salem

Dedicated

With the recent passing of Walter “Sticky” Burch, a former Guilford County sheriff and Greensboro police officer, our community has lost a gentleman who was both genuinely kind and keenly effective in organizing and managing a complicated law enforcement agency. He was a true example of honorable dedicated public service.

Jonathan Maxwell

Greensboro

The writer is a former county attorney.

Justice?

Is it “justice” when a person is charged with driving after consuming alcohol, at the age of 21, rolling through stop sign, and then only serves 24 hours of community service?

And is it justice when the two major charges were dropped?

How did Coach K’s grandson, Michael Savarino, dodge the bullet? I guess name recognition plus money equals forgiveness.

Jim Harris

Stoneville

Help food bank

Second Harvest Food Bank does amazing work helping families who may be struggling with food insecurity in this part of North Carolina. When COVID nudged me into retirement, I started volunteering with Second Harvest in Winston-Salem. A year ago, they opened a warehouse in Greensboro with a volunteer food-sorting operation. The available shifts are listed on the Second Harvest website under the “Volunteer” banner and shown as “Greensboro Opportunities.”

Anyone with a few hours to share can help. There have been a lot of N.C. A&T and UNCG students and several companies have sent folks as part of their community service projects.

It is a great way to contribute to a better community at the grassroots level.

Rick Adelman

Greensboro

Strings attached?

Regarding Medicaid expansion:

Taking grants from the federal government always comes with a price. That price is usually another part of our freedom. They always come back later and threaten to pull the funding if you don’t do what the feds say.

I think a thorough review of that little document called the Constitution would shed new light on what the feds can and cannot do. The Federalist Papers also warrant a review so we can remind ourselves what kind of system we actually have.

Stanley Harrison

Reidsville