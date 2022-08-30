Wednesday's letters, August 31, 2022

Higher-ed reform

Regardless of what anyone thinks about President Biden’s recent decision to forgive some college debt (an updated “Cash for Clunkers” program), perhaps it will open the door for some seriously overdue higher education reform. With bloated levels of administrators and significant pay disparity between those who actually educate and those who check boxes on lists and the whole athletics sacred cash cow, education now seems to be a secondary goal.

Instead of the government guaranteeing student loans perhaps the schools should have some skin in the game whereby a portion of a student’s loan is guaranteed through the school’s endowment, which might encourage responsible lending.

Dan Donovan

Greensboro

Mob rule

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said, “If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information … there will be riots in the streets.” Is he suggesting that we abandon the rule of law and replace it with mob rule?

Given this statement and the Jan. 6. insurrection, the attack on an FBI office in Cincinnati, armed demonstrations around the country and the continuing threats to federal officers and their families, a concept is emerging: “Political power comes from the barrel of a gun.”

If this is MAGA, I want no part of it.

Dan Flak

Greensboro

Out in the open

I work on Seneca Road at the intersection of Elm/Eugene Street in Greensboro and arrive some days at 4:15 a.m. Every day, literally all day and night, there are streetwalking prostitutes hanging around the service station there and at the Home Depot around the corner.

If I pull in for gas, or go to the Home Depot, I am often approached for interaction. I have worked here for six months and, early on, I was advised by co-workers to avoid these places because of this very ugly situation. My purpose for writing this letter today is to question why our police, City Council and mayor have turned a blind eye to this out-in-the-open criminal behavior. I witnessed at 4:20 a.m. a tractor-trailer truck stopping on this corner and letting out a woman onto the street. It must be a well-known spot to meet the women of the night.

These streetwalkers dress in a very obvious manner with short, red skirts and high heels and wave at passing traffic. There are a number of low-rate hotels in this area that attract these people. This is a disgrace. Clean up this mess!

Alan Stockard

Greensboro

Poking China

“Whatever you hear is opinion.” — Marcus Aurelius

On Aug. 24 an opinion piece by George Will appeared in the News & Record entitled “China becomes more dangerous.”

In it Will suggests that, because of China’s aging population and diminished birthrate, the country is losing its vitality. He suggests China is fixated on this factor and the idea that this may hinder its ability to be the world’s No. 1 economy. This then could lead to “truculence” as we saw with the decline of the Soviet Union.

The “logical” conclusion is that Taiwan is in greater peril and therefore the United States should take a more active military role there. One of the “experts” Will cites is John Bolton, a man who never saw an issue that couldn’t be solved militarily.

I don’t pretend to understand the nuances of Taiwan policy. The Chinese have made it plain they consider Taiwan part of their country and may have a number of reasons they contrive to attempt to conquer the island.

But propping up a lagging economy driven by the world and their own population of 1.5 billion by conquering a nation of 24 million? I believe before we purposefully antagonize the Chinese we consider the words of Mao Zedong. “In walking a tiger use a long stick.”

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

GOP: Wake up

Even though most Republicans are supporting the current leadership of their party, many Republicans are not “extremists.” It would be good if these non-extremists would look into the future of where their party is leading our country.

Look at Russia. Vladimir Putin is idolized by Donald Trump. The former president wants to have the same power and control over our country that Putin has in Russia and Kim Jong Un has in North Korea.

The extremists’ leaders in the Republican Party must either agree with the former president’s taking total control or live in fear for themselves and their families if they oppose him. They know they risk not being reelected because extremist Republican voters have lost sight of what the true Republican Party standards are.

Fox News is not a news source but is a propaganda source for Republicans that encourages hatred of Democrats. It is the hope and prayer of many of us that Republican Party members who truly love our country and want to maintain our freedoms will be courageous and publicly take a stand.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro