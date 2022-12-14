Wednesday's letters, Dec. 14, 2022

All about me

Every day, America is becoming even more upside-down, more distant from its former, greater self. I’m no history buff, but my generation was definitely educated much more in U.S. and world history than generations that followed. Despite all the positive advancements (particularly in technology), no country in such a short period has devolved as much as America.

Today’s N&R article, “Shoppers, workers clash over ‘expectations,” is an example:

1. A family in Maryland complains they can’t go to IHOP anymore “because it closes too early; it’s not as ‘convenient’ as it used to be.”

2. Shoppers must do their shopping online because “stores are limiting their hours.”

3. “… Consumers had gotten accustomed to ‘instant gratification’: packages and groceries delivered to their doorstep in less than an hour.”

4. “Many workers are fed-up.” And to show us a thing or two, “They are demanding better schedules and sometimes even ‘quitting their jobs’ altogether.”

America has become the proverbial “spoiled brat,” expecting/demanding the good, easy life, even without earning it!

Our generation (which morphed into today’s “It’s all about me” generation) had inequities, but our “If you don’t work, produce and contribute to society, you don’t eat” ethic had a lot of merit.

Today’s progressive socialists in America won’t accept the fact that their ideology has failed worldwide, every time. Like unfortunately it’s doing to America today.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

GOP pomposity

How ironic it is that certain Republican members of the N.C. General Assembly have a habit of referring to Democrats as “elite liberals,” giving the clear connotation that these Republicans believe Democrats think of themselves as above or superior to the Republicans.

I say ironic because it is precisely these same Republicans that believe they are above, superior to and simply not required to follow the most basic of North Carolina laws, as expressed in the state Constitution. This exact argument was made by the Republicans to support their obsession to deprive North Carolina students of a “sound, basic education” (seriously) in the decades-old Leandro case. After all, who needs a “sound, basic education” anyway?

Fortunately, this arrogant, condescending, disrespectful and preposterous argument was dismissed by the N.C. Supreme Court. Not to be deterred by common sense, logic and rational thinking, the Republicans have attempted to make this same arrogant, condescending, disrespectful and preposterous argument to the U.S. Supreme Court in the Moore v. Harper case.

By bringing these cases, the Republicans pompously believe that the North Carolina Constitution should be treated as nothing more than idle gossip and entertaining cocktail party chit-chat, at least for them.

David Thompson

Greensboro

Not deserving

In the cartoon on page A9 of today’s paper (Dec. 13) there is a depiction of an eagle with an American flag on its left wing hugging Brittney Griner, who in 2020 called for the national anthem not to be played before WNBA games as a protest after the death of George Floyd. Even worse, an American Marine veteran, Paul Whelan, still is being held in a Russian prison.

I would recommend that Biden send Griner back and bring home the Marine. If he is guilty of anything let him serve his time here in the USA.

Larry Henderson

Greensboro

Marital benefits

So, we passed the Respect of Marriage Act but missed the whole point. Marriage is a religious institution that bestows certain economic benefits. Look at your tax return for one example.

Marriage is also important to our social fabric and healthy families.

Most of the country is not as religious as it used to be. However, folks are still getting married, although many are not.

Why do we force a religious rite onto nonreligious people? You should benefit from marriage without getting married. Equal protection, folks.

Many weddings are carried out by respected family friends. In order to do this they have to go online to a church in California and pay $50 to get “ordained.” So much for the sanctity of “marriage.”

Others go to the Register of Deeds for their nuptials. So much for the sanctity of “marriage.”

Government should get out of the marriage business and recognize civil unions, two people committing to each other’s health and well-being. A religious marriage would be an example of a civil union. Create a basic framework of a commitment and let folks carry it out as they deem fit.

This is the American way.

David Craft

Greensboro