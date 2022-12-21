Wednesday's letters, December 21, 2022

Thoughts on guns

Regarding the Dec. 20 letter “Uselessness,” about the alleged ineffectiveness of gun laws:

Has enough been written and said about guns? Certainly, people have stopped listening.

The argument has been made that law-abiding people should be allowed to have guns. There’s no argument there — until they start breaking the law. People with mental or emotional problems can be a hazard to the general population if guns are added to the equation.

Do we have enough laws controlling guns? Maybe yes, maybe no.

Do we have a right to possess assault weapons? Probably not.

As for red flag laws, they have had mixed success removing the danger to individuals and the public. The reason is decision-makers are erring on the side of preserving individual rights and less to public safety.

More attention must be paid to preventing felons, mentally disturbed individuals, anarchists and (the list goes on) from possessing weapons that pose a danger to society.

If one feels threatened with mortal danger in his own home, that person has the right to take a life to neutralize the threat.

But can we as a nation agree that it is more sensible to prevent that danger, prevent the senseless killing?

We are a majority of law-abiding citizens who enjoy our freedoms, but some of us are not. What about the right to life?

Paul Herger

High Point

Show us

Perhaps the writer of the letter, “Uselessness” (Dec. 20), who opposes tighter gun laws, would be kind enough to share with readers the list of countries and societies that have collapsed under the crushing burden of sensible gun- safety laws.

Please, sir, be specific.

Further, no one is suggesting banning all weapons or all guns. Just the ones that are legally available to people with criminal rap sheets and mental illness, and the ones that can turn innocent schoolchildren into roadkill in a matter of seconds.

Merry Christmas to all! And gun safety to all as well.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Ignoring the facts

Melanie Collette’s piece, “Jan. 6 panel wastes $4 million with politicized probe” (Dec. 18), is disingenuous.

Based on whataboutism, her column disregards the committee’s evidence and ignores the facts.

First, the whataboutism. Collette poses other issues that could be investigated but haven’t. This point is meaningless to the issue at hand.

Second, she complains that the committee is not balanced. Republicans had a chance to have a greater presence on the committee, but chose to offer obstructionists such as Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz, knowing they would be rejected.

As for Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, they are hardly RINOs (Republicans in Name Only). They voted with Donald Trump more than 95% of the time.

Collette has a pollyannish view of Jan. 6. She chooses not to recognize or remember the gallows, the threats, the destruction, the violence, the desecration, and the symbology (such as the Confederate flag, Trump flags, supremacist group regalia) we all witnessed in real time. She basically says pay attention to only those in the back.

The testimony submitted has been coming from one group, Republicans.

She ignores the words of Trump, Cruz, Cawthorn and others. She ignores the steps taken to nullify a legal election by elected representatives.

She believes in party over law and country. She undermines democracy for political gain.

Jim Riddle

High Point

Congress’s mess

(I)naction can lead to results as well but the outcomes are usually not the ones desired.” — the organizational and development consultant kison.com

A flood of migrants at our southern border presupposes a future humanitarian crisis. The situation once again provokes the outcry, “What is the presidential solution?”

All Mr. Biden can do is apply a Band-Aid. This has been an unresolved issue that Congress has ignored under both parties’ control in the past simply because it has been a politically effective way for them to campaign against each other. Nothing is more effective than fear of the “other” to rally their constituencies’ opposition. Kison reports that inaction reduces creativity, breeds confusion, accepts incompetence and reduces engagement. The proof is readily seen in America’s current political environment.

Congress writes the law. Therefore, it is the only branch that can permanently resolve this deplorable situation. Only Congress can provide the proper funding to ensure the needed infrastructure. Through inaction, our legislators created this mess. We need to make sure they clean it up. If we don’t, the products of their inaction will eventually limit our freedoms to those allowed by the current right-wing Modi government of India.

“Pay me now or pay me later” is a truth of life.

John Dickey

Greensboro