Trump's advice

Whether you like Donald Trump or depise him, you have to give him some credit. He is consistent, persistent, even downright obstinate about some things. He will say something less than smart, less than ethical, less than patriotic and less than truthful, but when confronted with empirical, independent, objective and overwhelming evidence that he is wrong, he doubles down, then triples down, then quadruples down on stupid.

His latest foray into the ridiculous is his advice to Kevin, "My Kevin," McCarthy and his extreme, radical right-wing lemmings to vote not to raise the debt ceiling because it would look bad for President (Yes, he is president) Biden and the Democrats.

I say, "Go For It," Kevin and colleagues! If you think that President Biden and the Democrats are going to be hurt by that move, well, then you are still under the spell of the Greatest Huckster of All Time and know nothing about history and politics. If the Republicans don't vote to raise the debt ceiling very soon, rest assured that they will be viewed as the villains who are leading the country over the proverbial cliff.

As a Democrat, I believe we need two strong, vibrant and credible political parties — at least — to truly represent the country in a bipartisan, cooperative and open-to-compromise manner. Should the Republicans insist on continuing to drink the Trump Kool-Aid, this will not be the case and the Republicans will only become less relevant by the day.

David Thompson

Greensboro

Police chases

A recent letter stated that your paper was against the police department. Either you were trying to further illustrate that point, or you did not want "discriminate" by singling out only the Greensboro police for your criticism.

In a recent article, you printed the following: "Monday's fatality was the second in the past six months involving a chase initiated by Forsyth deputies."

Initiated? You make it sound as if the deputies saw a driver obeying the law, minding his own business, doing nothing wrong, and decided to chase him.

NO, the chase was initiated by the people who stole the car and broke numerous traffic laws. I know we are now at the point where the criminal is the victim, and the people trying to stop the crimes are the guilty ones (for example, the situation on the New York subway), but to blame police and deputies for a fatal car crash, which was started by people stealing a car and putting others in danger, is the height of absurdity.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

I paid for more

We "old" people are the ones who buy your paper — so why not think of us when you make changes?

Some of us have tremors and can't punch buttons.

Some of us can't learn new tricks.

Some of us do not have access to electronic devices.

We want the TV schedule back! I paid for a year's subscription a while back — when we had Parade, comics printed large enough to read and the TV schedule.

Without our permission all of that is taken away — but there's no reduction in price. You had my money for a paper including all those things, and you haven't given me what I paid for. I think we need a change in price when you change things. I paid in advance, but you have not given me what I paid for.

Delivery is another problem. I missed lots of papers lately — and noon delivery other times. There was no delivery on Friday — no TV schedule — lots of confusion all week.

The TV schedule is one of the main reasons for buying the paper. Looks like this is a legal problem. Let's see what the lawyers say.

Sibyl Beaver

Madison

Medicare for All

We all know stories from acquaintances who have forgone medical treatments due to fear of unpayable bills, and medical debt remains the No. 1 cause of bankruptcy in the U.S.

Costs related to medical care here are much higher than in comparable wealthy countries, but our health outcomes are among the worst. The Commonwealth Fund reported that the U.S. has the “lowest life expectancy at birth, the highest death rates for avoidable or treatable conditions, the highest maternal and infant mortality, and among the highest suicide rates among comparable countries.”

These poor outcomes largely result from lack of access to care. The highest number of cancers are diagnosed the first year of receiving Medicare. After that, the measures of health for our elderly rapidly approaches that of similar nations.

The inescapable conclusion is that universal access to health care is crucial. To afford that we need a cost-effective system that greatly reduces unnecessary middle-men. Bills defining a single-payer system have been introduced in the U.S. House and Senate.

Think about how much better our health care could be and ask your legislators to support these bills.

Wayne Hale, M.D.

Greensboro