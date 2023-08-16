‘In God We Trust’

Some Guilford County buildings may get “In God We Trust” inscriptions, as proposed by County Commissioner James Upchurch. Upchurch says this would make a statement about the county’s traditional values. My immediate reaction is that this proposal sounds like a statement to serve the political aspirations of the proposing commissioner, and is certainly not an action that is beneficial in any concrete way to county residents.

Also, Guilford County is a diverse community and we’re lucky to be made up of many faiths. Inscriptions about one god are simply divisive and wouldn’t represent all of us.

I know there are ways to spend the $40,000 requested for this that would actually help county residents. Please call the county commissioners before Aug. 17 and ask them to vote no on this proposal.

Kathy Wheeler

Summerfield

Bidenomics’ flaw

It is great that the rate of inflation is coming under control. Remember, however, how it started and how it has impacted seniors on fixed incomes and those of lower socioeconomic status.

What we actually are experiencing is “compound inflation.” As with your CD’s and savings accounts (if you still have any), where you garner compound interest, or interest on previous interest, “compound inflation” is prices rising on prior price increases.

So again examining Bidenomics, today’s 3.4% inflation rate is compounded upon the double-digit inflation of just two years ago. So basically Bidenomics is spending money you do not have until the economy has recovered, retaining the inflated prices it created. Don’t you wish you could run your household that way? Max out your credit cards and just get new ones to replace them?

As it would be in your household, this is an unsustainable strategy. National debt is now significantly higher (118%) than the nation’s gross national product. This is economics 101.

Michael Lopez

Summerfield

Hardister’s wrong

A recent letter (Aug. 11, “Hardister’s right”) makes several unsubstantiated claims. The first is that the local Board of Education doesn’t believe in representative government and intends to be a self-perpetuating gang of ultra-liberal ideologues. Where is the evidence for this astonishing claim? I follow school board proceedings and have found them deliberative and thoughtful, taking comments from the audience and responding appropriately.

The letter writer also claims that Rep. Jon Hardister is trying to make the board responsible to voters “for a change.” It would certainly be a change if Hardister himself were responsible to voters. Instead, he often says in public what the voters want hear about legislation and then votes the opposite way.

Regarding the current situation, Michael Logan is completely unsuited to sit on our school board. In addition to his extreme views, he has falsely accused colleagues of not doing their work during the COVID lockdown.

I applaud our school board for selecting an eminently qualified Republican, Bill Goebel, who will focus on working for the improvement of our schools for the students and parents not only in his own District 3, but the entire Guilford County school system.

Finally, the letter writer says the board should not be allowed to choose its own members — that the decision belongs to the voters. I am a voter and I live in District 3; Goebel is my choice. We do not need a bigoted political extremist on our Board of Education.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Protect Belews Lake

John Deem’s article “Big changes loom”, (July 30) includes descriptive photos by Walt Unks and long-term speculation concerning the fate of Belews Lake.

Belews Lake was formed about 1974 when Duke Energy dammed the Dan River and built a power generation station. The lake provides cooling water to the power generation station. Although coal may no longer be used to operate the Belews generating station, Duke Energy is likely to consider other energy sources. The utility should be encouraged to protect natural areas in the Belews Lake area.

Beginning in 1974, Belews Lake was contaminated with wastewater released from the coal-fired power plant. Studies showed selenium, the most significant contaminant, to be responsible for failure of the Belews Lake fish populations to reproduce or function normally. Many studies of Belews Lake and its resident fish were conducted between 1975 and 2002. During that period, the number of species fell from 24 to six.

In 1986 the coal plant operators stopped releasing selenium-rich wastewater into Belews Lake. Based on recent developments, we can expect stakeholders and environmentalists to be involved in plans that affect Belews Lake and vicinity. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently announced the beginning of the development of Belews Lake Park, which will cover about 215 acres with natural areas, trails and fishing piers.

Charles E. Wilson

Winston-Salem