Go woke, go broke

Who will be the first major American corporation to break the infectious, strangling Yoke of Woke and refuse to be held hostage by the ruthless alphabet mafias (BLM, ESG, CRT, DEI, LGTBQ+, etc)? (Hint: It won’t be Disney, Target, ESPN or Anheuser-Busch.)

How about firing your VP for diversity and your DEI, ESG, CRT managers, and just concentrating on making great products at good prices? This stuff is only a distraction from the primary mission.

Exactly what is the benefit to corporations and their customers from woke-ism? Why would corporations effectively push aside half the population? We should accept everyone, but we cannot and will not be forced to agree with them or bow to them. No one wants to be dictated to or told what to think.

Notions that cannot win in the marketplace of ideas, at the ballot box or in the courts are back-doored and shoved down America’s throat by corporations.

Companies are afraid to advertise on conservative TV, radio and internet — effectively extorted — ostracizing 50% of America. Informed Americans are finally voting with their wallets and their feet, and standing up for American values of freedom of thought and free speech. Capitalism tells the marketplace how to act.

Americans need to take a stand — not by canceling and destroying the lives of people who we disagree with — but by putting our money where our mouths are: supporting companies that provide great products and services without telling us what to think.

GO WOKE = GO BROKE.

Stephen O'Connell

Greensboro

License to survive

I read with interest recent letters about drivers’ license suspensions (including “Let them work," May 17) and was appalled at this miscarriage of justice and its effects on our economy and on the lives of so many North Carolinians and their families. I have since found out more detail about this shocking and unjust situation.

One in seven, or more than 1.2 million people, in North Carolina have suspended driver’s licenses because of unpaid traffic-related fines and fees, or for missed court dates. Of those, 263,000 have suspensions solely because of unpaid debt and, even more shocking, more than 800,000 people have suspensions solely because of failure to appear in court.

North Carolinians need to be able to drive not only to work, but also to doctors’ appointments, to get their children to school, to acquire the necessities of life, and even to obtain affordable housing. We expect people to support themselves and their families and be self-sustaining members of the community, so why do we have laws that make it impossible for so many of them to do so?

I will certainly write and call my N.C. representative and senator and urge them to support HB 888, and hope you will, too. If you don’t know who they are, it’s easy to find out by Googling “Find my NC legislators.”

For the economic health of our state, and for the well-being of our citizens, we need to pass this legislation and correct this sprawling statewide injustice.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Only a start

It’s great news that lawmakers have passed the debt-limit bill (N&R, June 4). This important legislation includes permitting reform measures, which will designate a lead agency for energy-related construction projects, require that all agencies work together on a single environmental review document (rather than each agency creating duplicative work), and set time limits on environmental assessments and impact statements (one and two years, respectively).

Prior to this legislation, this process could take up to 10 years. But this is just a small piece of what’s needed. We still need to boost transmission projects and improve early community involvement. We can build out all the solar and wind power we want, but if we don’t have transmission lines able to carry the electricity within states or across states, those will do little good.

And early community involvement can protect the interests of those often most highly impacted by change and avoid time wasted on lengthy lawsuits. Time is something we do not have in the fight against climate change.

I urge Rep. Manning and Sens. Budd and Tillis to work across the aisle for additional permitting reform legislation that speeds up the approval of clean-energy projects and protects the health and safety of American people and communities, and to recognize that clean energy infrastructure will be built more swiftly if there’s an incentive to lessen the demand for fossil fuels — a price on pollution.

Ellen Van Velsor

Greensboro