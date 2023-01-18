Wednesday's letters, January 18: I agreed with Cal Thomas two times last year. I didn't agree with him today.

Trickle forever

Full disclosure: Cal Thomas wrote two op-eds that I agreed with last year. This means there is hope for all of us, since I generally disagree with everything he writes.

I did get a chuckle out of his promotion of Calvin Coolidge and his austerity programs, since Coolidge was the architect of the Great Depression that President Hoover was blamed for and FDR was vilified for in trying to ease the pain and poverty of everyday Americans.

Coolidge’s policy was lowering taxes and allowing loose, unregulated banking, lending practices and stock speculation. If this sounds familiar, it should. These are the same policies followed by Reagan/Bush and Bush 43 and the results were not pretty, if not downright terrifying, for those of us who remember those times. Not to mention the soaring debt under Republican administrations versus Democrats.

I get it. No one likes government, but FDR and Eisenhower showed us that government policies working with free enterprise can produce greater opportunities for all Americans.

Yes Cal, things never change. Republicans will follow “trickle-down” to their graves … or ours. Lastly. Women in pants. Oh my.

Bob Martin

Greensboro

Bravo!

Kudos to the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra!

What a great concert with the Indigo Girls at the UNCG auditorium on Jan. 13. The appreciative almost full-house audience was delighted. Having the full orchestra playing with the Indigo Girls was magical.

And everyone seemed to have so much fun...the orchestra members, the conductor, and of course the Indigo Girls. I had a smile on my face the entire time, which seemed to be true for most of us there.

Fenna Corry

Greensboro

What did Dems do?

In response to Jan. 6 letter "No solution": The letter writer states that the new Republican House has no response to inflation, the border crisis, etc. Correct me if I'm wrong, but the Democrats had the House and the Senate for the two years. Biden has been president. Why in those two years didn't the Democrats do something about high prices,ithe border crisis and other problems? Maybe the answer is that they have no solutions either.

They spent those two years spending wastefully and investigating Jan. 6.

The government in general has no solutions, neither Democrats nor Republicans. Some blame the Republicans for everything when we should be blaming all of the federal government.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville