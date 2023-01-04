Wednesday's letters, January 4, 2023

Facts lead to

accountability

The N.C. Supreme Court has decided that Greensboro City Council members may not only look at police video related to the Zared Jones case but may actually talk about it. Hooray.

The whole process took years, and many people forgot about it. Perhaps this was the objective.

Attorney Ameil Rossabi, who often speaks on behalf of the police, told the News & Record, “I’m not hearing anybody clamoring about this and going to the City Council every week and saying, ‘Hey, when are we going to get that video?’ ”

Rossabi is paid to represent his clients’ interests. Community activists do not get paid. But every time a Marcus Smith or a Joseph Lopez is killed, every time a Zared Jones or Jose Charles is harassed, activists will stand up and speak out for justice.

Rossabi also said, “The statute provides that there has to be a matter of public interest to release it. Now, six years later, why? What’s the reasoning behind it?”

Let me try to explain it. The public has an interest in transparency when actions are taken in our name by law enforcement or elected representatives. Without the facts, there can be no accountability. And without accountability there is no democracy.

Gary Kenton

Greensboro

Double standard

When you register to vote you are asked for your home address. According to the Federal Voting Assistant Program, “… It is the address that you consider your permanent home and where you had a physical presence.”

I notice there were no repercussions when two politicians appeared to skirt this requirement:

1. In 2010, Mitt Romney gave as his permanent address the unfinished basement of his son.

2. In 2020, Mark Meadows listing his residential address as a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C.

Now, contrast those with a completely different voting situation.

Crystal Mason, a Black woman, cast a provisional ballot in the 2016 Texas election while she was on three years supervised release. She was sentenced to five years in prison. The ballot was not counted, and the sentence is on appeal.

The politicians above, probably for political expediency, gave an unlikely answer for their permanent home. They knew what they were doing and yet they suffered no consequences. Mason did not know she was ineligible, as her supervisor testified. She was caught up in the Republicans’ futile quest to find voter fraud.

So, in this case a prison sentence was inappropriate, and I hope she wins.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

Hahn was right

The administration at N.C. State University suspended its play-by-play announcer, Gary Hahn, for speaking the truth about the "illegal aliens" in El Paso, Texas.

The Wolfpack played in the Sun Bowl there without the traditional FanFest at the local civic center due the facility now housing "migrants" without legal documentation required by U.S. law, and ignored by Biden.

It seems the university puts wokeness above facts and truth.

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Too prudish?

For the letters page of the Greensboro News & Record and/or the Winston-Salem Journal, as appropriate:

Today the N&R mobile app served up a Journal column by Scott Sexton in which he quoted Bishop McGuinness High School's no-nonsense Sister Anne as having once said “Sometimes Mondays are just (crappy).”

The parentheses around “crappy” suggest that's not what she really said. Deploy the asterisks as you will, but did she actually say “sh----y”?

It's one thing to instruct your staff writers to avoid certain words. But when a newsworthy person uses language that everybody hears every day, it seems a little outmoded when newspapers won't print the direct quote.

Catch up with the culture. If your editors are running around cleaning up after a nun, you might be out of step.

Dave Stroble

Burlington

Zeroes add up

Regarding Jackson State's Deion Sanders taking a new head coaching job at a larger university ("Deion's dilemma," Ideas, Jan. 1):

Sanders' contract at Jackson State University was $300,000 for four years. At the University of Colorado his five-year contract is $29.5 million, or $5.9 million per year. Next subject.

Ken Miller

Greensboro