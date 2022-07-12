Wednesday's letters, July 13, 2022

Harmonizing

This past week, the Barbershop Harmony Society held its International Convention in Charlotte after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. A field of 1,450 singers competed as members of 49 quartets and 37 choruses from across the United States, as well as Canada and Europe.

The audience filled the floor and lower tier of the Spectrum Center. Men and women of different races, gender identities, sexual identities and political preferences were welcomed participants. What we shared is a special fellowship based on how much we love the beautiful sound of four-part harmony.

Discord had no place in the event. We all got along splendidly.

Not everyone is able to sing, but everyone can follow our example and practice more harmony in their personal relations. A chord is much more satisfying than a solitary note.

Joseph Mountjoy

Greensboro

Arming evil

Writing in this past weekend’s Wall Street Journal, Peggy Noonan suggested that when we are discussing American mass murderers, “We’re at the mercy of the seriously mentally ill. … They can’t be predicted because they’re crazy.”

We’ve heard this line before. The shooter must be insane. How else can it be explained?

Yet, if we step back in history, we find a significant difference in opinions regarding mass murderers and their mental health. Specifically, was Timothy McVeigh crazy? Were the bombers of the Marine barracks in 1983? Were the killers of the 17 sailors aboard the USS Cole in 2000? What about the 9/11 suicide bombers? Were they all mentally unstable?

Granted, this is anecdotal, but I remember most of the commentary surrounding the horrific events described above as being the result of unemployment, desperation and radicalization, not mental health.

My point is this: Blaming the many acts of violence on mental health issues is very difficult to pin down. Does it not make more sense to simply say that evil exists throughout the world and where that evil is allowed to fester, it will? Worse still for the U.S., when evil has exceedingly easy access to deadly weapons, innocent people will die.

Joe Buchanan

Greensboro

Safe elections

I am writing in gratitude to Sen. Thom Tillis for his work on the recent legislation to address excessive gun violence and also as a member of the committee working to update the Electoral Count Act of 1887. The latter committee, as I understand it, seeks to establish clear and fair procedures for the counting and certification of electoral votes for the presidency.

There appear to be several loopholes in the 1887 law. The new law should affirm that the vice president has a limited, ceremonial role and cannot reject slates of electors that have been forwarded by the states. Also, currently, just one member of Congress can object to a state’s submission of electoral votes. This must be changed, along with spelling out specific grounds for such an objection.

Finally, a new law should provide limited, expedited judicial review in state and/or federal courts, as appropriate, to ensure that the electors appointed by a state reflect the popular vote results in the state.

I urge Sen. Tillis to continue to work to secure safe and fair elections for all of us.

Caroline Cottom

Greensboro

A vote for us all

A vote for Marikay Abuzuaiter is a vote for all citizens of Greensboro. Her strong support of police, Metro 911 and firefighters highlights concern for our safety. Her attention to infrastructure needs, including roads, transportation and water-related resources, helps keep Greensboro on the list of good places to do business.

The recently announced arrival of the Toyota battery factory, Boom Supersonic and Publix exemplify the importance of maintaining sound infrastructure and supporting departments that provide safety. Marikay is particularly concerned about the lack of affordable housing in our city and is working with local organizations to find solutions that will benefit people looking for a home they can afford. Marikay attends and promotes public events and meetings that relate to a healthier, better Greensboro.

Join me in voting for Marikay Abuzuaiter, Greensboro City Council at large, either during early voting or on July 26.

Lynn Bennett

Greensboro

Double standard

If the Proud Boys chased Elena Kagan out of a restaurant, do you think some of them might go to jail? It is frightening to live in a time when your political affiliation determines whether or not the law will protect you.

Michael Chandler

Greensboro

Yes, for all of us

As a professor and developmental psychologist, I am writing in strong support of the Greensboro Science Center’s plan to continue to innovate, educate and serve our community. For children, there are demonstrable effects of informal, fun, science-based experiences that go beyond the classroom and that encourage family bonding. Spending time in nature — among flora and fauna — also enhances our wellbeing.

The impact of the GSC reaches even further through provision of training opportunities for the next generation of scientists and cutting edge research with a commitment to conservation.

Vote Yes on the parks and recreation bond; this investment serves all of us.

Janet Boseovski, Ph.D.

Greensboro