Wednesday's letters, July 27, 2022

Bullying guns

Editorial staff, News & Record:

Congratulations! You assassinated my AR-15 in “AR-15: Military history and civilian tragedy” (July 24) as part of a trilogy, hitting the “10-ring” (Marine Corps expression).

Previous “installments” were Gene Collier’s “New gun-safety law: Thanks for nothing” (July 10) and Harry’s Smith’s “OK let’s have a conversation about guns” (July 17).

Yes, let’s talk but reserve lengthy N&R Ideas essays for those opposing guns, keeping pro-gun commentary to letter-to-the-editor size.

After reading Sunday’s “hit” piece, I went to one of my six gun safes, found the AR-15 my father gave me years ago and reprimanded it. I also reprimanded each of its 30-round magazines.

That is the point of N&R anti-gun philosophy: Attack the object, not the person misusing it.

To my surprise, I found that my firearms do not operate unless I load them and pull their triggers.

So why does the N&R fixate on objects and not those whose trigger fingers are essential to firing weapons you consistently condemn? Try condemning booze concomitant with DWI convictions.

Col. Charles A. Jones

Greensboro

Gun violence

Let me start with a few depressing facts:

1. There are more guns than people in the United States — more than 120 guns per 100 residents.

2. More than 50% of the guns throughout the world are located in the U.S.

3. More Americans died from gun-related injuries last year than in any other year on record: 45,222, an increase of 14.7%.

4. The U.S. has more gun deaths per capita than any other developed country in the world, which means that gun violence will not be reduced or eliminated until fewer people are allowed to own guns.

5. Finally, right now it is easier to own a gun than it is to obtain a driver’s license. So it seems that realistic solutions may be out of reach.

Here are several that might work:

1. Mandate in-depth, universal background checks before a gun license is granted — no matter how long those investigative checks take.

2. Eliminate the sale of military assault weapons for everyone — young and old, and impose a lengthy jail sentence for any licensed dealer who attempts to sell them.

3. Forbid the sale of high-capacity gun magazines to anyone who is not a member of the military or the police force.

4. Remove all laws that permit anyone to carry a concealed weapon.

5. Make it a felony for anyone who owns or carries an unlicensed gun.

6. Impose a jail sentence for anyone who tries to sell or buy an unlicensed gun.

Let’s end this epidemic now!

Joe Lyons

Burlington

Sin of omission?

I found it interesting that the editors of the News & Record made Judge Norlan Graves denial of troublemaker Alan Branson’s request to delay certification of the $1.7 billion bond a front-page, above-the-fold headline (“A ‘victory’: Judge allows certification of Guilford school bond referendum,” July 18).

Imagine my surprise reading the Rhino Times headline: “Judge Finds Guilford County and Schools May Have Acted Improperly” and quotes from the judge’s ruling supporting that headline.

While the judge ruled against troublemaker Branson because the bond passed by a large margin, it seems that troublemaker Branson had a point: Taxpayer-funded organizations should not be using taxpayer dollars to promote passage of a bond benefiting themselves. It’s against the law.

I reread the N&R article twice and found no mention of the judge’s opinion, but I found a quote from County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston: “Shame on Mr. Branson for taking us through the unnecessary series of delays.”

Apparently the judge’s opinion did not fit the N&R’s narrative that Mr. Branson was just a shameful troublemaker, so the N&R propaganda machine decided that readers should not know what the judge wrote.

Well now they do. I encourage Mr. Branson to wear the Troublemaker moniker proudly while he works for the taxpayers of Guilford County.

Walter J. Sperko

Greensboro