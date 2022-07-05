Wednesday's letters, July 6, 2022

You can act

Jill Duffield’s recent guest column (“What a week. What do we do?” July 3) was shocking but true. America is clearly on a rapid decline. The problems are pervasive.

As a young child during World War II, I remember vividly how America was completely unified. Everyone either served in the military, worked in factories to support the war effort or planted victory gardens. I shudder to think what the greatest generation, many of whom sacrificed their lives for our freedom, would think about the current state of affairs in America.

What can each of us do to reverse this trend?

1. Inculcate religious values in our children and grandchildren.

2. Learn to disagree without being disagreeable.

3. Separate fact from fiction.

4. Vote for those who are not intractable in their views, but who can compromise.

5. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

If we do not work together to create a better America …

Charlie Younce

Greensboro

The 411 on 7-7-7

I am absolutely ecstatic about the City Council’s decision to finally, after 20 years, enforce the 7-7-7 garbage can ordinance. Just think about the immeasurable increase in street safety this will provide. Cars will be unencumbered; kids won’t be able to hide behind the cans; and, of course, the beauty of our streets will be greatly enhanced.

Hats off to the council for being so concerned about our safety. Now, if only we could light the same fire under the council to actually consider authorizing the police department to enforce the speed limits on our city streets and thoroughfares. Our roadways have become reckless speedways that put everyone at risk. When it comes to the issue of safety, a speeding, 3-ton motor vehicle poses a much greater threat than a 40-pound, stationary garbage can.

Joel Heller

Greensboro

At least try

I am looking at the Sunday, July 3, Ideas section. I am struck that there are only three articles on the front page of Section B and that all have a recurring theme: that America is a terrible place right now due to the recent Supreme Court decisions.

I am not suggesting that there is not a significant number of people who feel this way.

But there is also a significant number of people who are celebrating: Celebrating that the court has supported the right to self-protection. Celebrating that the court has pointed out that the right to an abortion is not codified in the Constitution. Celebrating that a coach can say a simple prayer without fear for his job.

In other words, why would all three articles on the cover of this section reflect only one side?

Can you just try to be impartial and balanced?

Joey Harding

Greensboro

No equivalency

Wow! What a “Looney Tunes” example of false parity that has been provided by a letter in Sunday’s paper (“Hapless Biden,” July 3).

So, we had a president who arguably ran the most corrupt administration in U.S. history and one who made every attempt to make his the last democratically elected presidency. Then, we have the current president who is beset with major economic, military, health and social issues.

Some of these problems were of his own making; some were not. Some of his decisions have been sound, others less so. But to draw an equivalence between a president who is making every effort to reestablish institutional norms, the rule of law and foreign policy our allies can count on and to strengthen democracy versus one who did everything he could to dismantle the system, making it all about him … well, that’s simply delusional.

Joe Buchanan Greensboro

Ugliness repeats?

The Dobbs ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has in essence empowered the states to invoke eminent domain over a woman’s pregnancy — from conception to term — without appeal, exceptions or compensation.

In time, the Dobbs ruling may very well be compared to the infamous Dred Scott decision, wherein a pro-life state may restrict a pregnant woman’s right to travel to a pro-choice state to secure medical care.

Indeed, history, especially the ugly parts, has a way of repeating itself. Or, in the words of Yogi Berra, “It’s deja vu all over again”!

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Reeder for council

I urge residents of City Council District 4 to vote for Thurston Reeder on July 26. Mr. Reeder is a retired, successful businessman and a lifelong resident of Greensboro. He was enjoying retirement but became concerned about the many shortcomings of the present City Council. As a result, he thought he could make a positive difference by representing the residents of District 4. That’s the kind of leadership and commitment this city needs.

Mr. Reeder would push for a plan to address the housing shortage in Greensboro. Expensive home prices and rental costs have placed a financial burden on many local residents. He would be a strong voice for this problem.

He is also greatly concerned that the City Council would approve the highest property tax increase in Greensboro’s history while allowing the Greensboro Police Department’s budget to be cut by almost $1 million. Mr. Reeder would strive to create a better relationship with the police department, push for more funding, and attempt to retain excellent officers like the recently departed police chief. The safety of every Greensboro resident depends on this.

A vote for Thurston Reeder for City Council, District 4, would make a positive difference for Greensboro.

Gene Lemons

Greensboro