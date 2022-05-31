Wednesday's letters, June 1, 2022

Common denominator

To be clear, I am a gun owner and, as an ex-Marine, a qualified expert with the M-1, M-14 , M-16 rifles and .45 pistol.

In the military we kept our weapons under lock and issued live ammo only for the firing range and when in harm’s way. Our firearms were well regulated. Imagine that!

Not so in our civilian world, thus our nation has the highest death-by-guns rate in the developed world. By far.

Yes, there are many underlying reasons for our frequent mass shootings, our murder rate, the many suicides and the deaths among warring gangs. Among those factors are mental illness, crime, racism and drugs.

But the common denominator, the killing instrument of choice, is a gun. True, guns alone do not kill, but they are the go-to weapon for those with criminal intent. Other countries have taken sensible measures to reduce deaths by guns and we can, too.

There is a reason the words “well regulated” appear in the Second Amendment. Congress, fix our spotty/porous gun-safety laws.

Watts Carr

Greensboro

American exceptionalism

Many amendments are written to our Constitution, because the Founding Fathers could not plan for everything — but also remember that they kept slavery legal, and no women could vote. Certainly, they were far from perfect, not gods.

“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State,” from the Second Amendment, is no longer applicable. This was written when Minutemen were the forces used to defeat British rule.

Those Minutemen used muskets capable of four rounds per minute, if they were lucky enough to own one — not supplied by the fledgling government. Hence, they did not want to regulate them.

Guns are now capable of dozens of rounds per minute of sustained fire (way more if one makes a readily available modification), each round capable of ripping a head into unrecognizable mush, such that DNA must be used for ID.

We now have the third-largest active military force in the world (1.4 million); they do not expect individuals to bring their own guns; no militia is needed.

This slaughter has become the perception of “American exceptionalism.” Is that what we want? Polls say no.

The Second Amendment needs to be repealed or replaced.

Lawrence Cormier

Jamestown

Laws can hurt

I have read the editorials and letters demanding that the Congress pass more laws to prevent future carnage like the Uvalde grade-school murders.

Laws do not stop madmen. Some laws, however, encourage them; all the school shootings were in “gun-free zones.” Shooters are cowards — they always pick locations where they know nobody will shoot back. Given recent events, I expect that churches will fall off the list of preferred locations for madmen to rampage — but they will continue to target K-12 schools without worry since we choose to protect our children with “No Guns Allowed” signs. Perhaps it is time to put shooters at risk by allowing willing and qualified teachers and staff to carry. Arm the rest with cans of 20-foot wasp spray. And take down those stupid signs.

Firearms owned by law-abiding citizens save lives. CDC estimates range from 500,000 to 3 million defensive uses of firearms per year. Those events never make the front page — yet they happen all the time. You and I have the God-given and constitutionally guaranteed right to choose how to defend ourselves and our families from harm. Gun ownership has nothing to do with the NRA.

Walter J. Sperko

Greensboro

Unable to sleep

I am a 76-year-old grandmother ... as I could not sleep last night (the night of the murder of babies). The anger just kept welling up in me. I have written letters and emails and called everyone in government I could.

Three things have to be brought into the gun-safety conversation:

1. Stop calling the shooter mentally ill (we all know it already); start talking about what in our society is producing young men who want to get guns and kill. We have to take a really serious look at our society. The shooters are also victims; they are victims of our society.

2. The Republicans who have blocked any kind of gun-safety laws need to be put in PSA’S showing who they are and their votes — politicians need to explain how much and why they take money from the NRA. These need to be seen over and over again.

3. Gun-safety laws need to be broken down into digestible pieces. PSA’s need to explain how the laws can prevent future mass-murder events — exactly which safety laws will help and how they would work.

Donna Martin

Greensboro

Only him

Only an inhuman monster could give the speech that Trump just delivered at the NRA convention, a few days and a few hundred miles from what just happened.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro

A teacher’s voice

I have read the many letters to the editor expressing the need for commonsense gun control. No letter writer suggested doing away with Second Amendment rights.

My grandfather was a peach farmer from the foothills of South Carolina who hunted small game such as squirrels, possums and rabbits. He enjoyed cooking them for family gatherings. Papa had no need for an AK-47 assault rifle in order to hunt or protect his family. Why on Earth do regular citizens have access to such weapons?

The letter writer of “Things we can do” (May 31) was spot on with his 10 sensible suggestions. I would add one more: Prohibit lobbying groups from contributing to political campaigns.

Politicians who continue to do nothing as horrendous shootings happen over and over in this country should be summarily voted out of office.

As a veteran teacher, my heart broke to learn of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas. I am devastated to hear the news of each and every mass shooting in this great country. We are proud of our freedoms ... what about the freedom of children to attend school without fear and the freedom we all should have to lead normal, safe lives?

Marcia James

Jamestown

Do what’s right

Dear Senator/Congress(wo)man:

When you were campaigning to represent us you promised that you would stand up to “The Washington Bureaucracy” and fight for what was right. You were beholden to no one but us; you would put our interests ahead of “the special interests.”

We believed you. Prove us right and do the tough part of your job.

Stand up for our children, our teachers, our schools, our right to quietly and peacefully live our lives, attend our churches of choice, our grocery stores.

Truthfully, the answer is not more guns.

Dan Donovan

Greensboro

Vote for change

In the wake of the latest mass shooting, people are asking, “What can we do?”

First, vote for leaders who promise to support gun safety.

Similarly, do not vote for any leaders who will not promise to support gun safety.

Joseph C. McCutchen

Burlington