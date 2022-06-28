Wednesday's letters, June 29, 2022

To the extreme

After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe, I read about a protest in Arizona. Pro-choice demonstrators surrounded the Arizona Senate building and, reportedly, threatened to break in to disrupt the Senate session in progress. Law enforcement officers used tear gas to break up the crowd.

I see some similarities to what happened on Jan. 6. I’m not saying the two situations are equivalent but, rather, they are symptomatic of something larger. People seriously upset with something are more and more likely to resort to confrontation and violence.

There’s a malaise of some sort in our culture. We elect more radical ideologues and fewer people with the ability to work across the aisle to find compromises. This problem is now being exhibited in the Supreme Court. Some justices’ rhetoric is inflammatory, raising anger in an already fraught conversation.

If we, the people, elect even more ideologues on the left and right, our divisions will only intensify. If we always look for how we can score political points over solving problems in balanced ways, I fear more violence in our future. We have the ability to favorably impact this by electing stable, intelligent, consensus-seeking people.

Jim Fisher

Jamestown

Laughable logic

I would like to share my two cents about last week’s U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion decision (June 24), which invalidated Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood.

In an earlier letter (June 6), I discussed the principle of law called stare decisis (i.e., you should have a good reason to invalidate a previous court decision).

The last three court appointees said they would abide by this principle. However, it looked to me as if they couldn’t wait to ignore it to reach a decision on abortion.

Justice Samuel Alito’s reasoning, in a draft of his abortion decision, was laughable. He contended that a right to abortion was not “deeply rooted in this nation’s history.”

Well, neither were other rights women lacked when most states had outlawed abortion by 1868. It took years, and decisions from more sensible courts, to give them the rights they deserve.

We’ll have to see if the right that women lost last week will be restored soon, but it may foreshadow the fight brewing for other logical rights.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

They deserve it

I’m a mother and school librarian at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro. Our Brightwood families want the best for their students and they’re doing their best every day. Many of our caregivers work multiple jobs, help each other with child care, and do what they need to do for their precious children. We’re living through some hard times right now. We see families in desperate need of affordable health care in order to take care of their physical, mental and emotional well-being. We need our legislators to pass Medicaid expansion right now.

Our schools have hourly workers like cafeteria staff and bus drivers who are paid well below the cost of living and also don’t have health insurance because they work part time. These folks who transport and feed our kids make education possible, and it’s completely unfair that they may have to go without the health care they need.

We need to make life better for 600,000 North Carolinians. We need to pass Medicaid expansion. We can’t care for our youngest community members if our basic health needs go unmet.

Joanna Pendleton

Greensboro

Talking trash

I read the article “Leave your trash can out? It could cost you” with some concern.

A resident on my street has had his can by the curb for the past 10 days. This resident previously followed the “7-7-7” rule. The resident called the city of Greensboro to request a replacement due to the bottom of his can missing half of its area. City staff said to place the can on the street and it would be replaced in three to six weeks, perhaps as long as eight weeks. City staff did not seem concerned about the safety hazards, traffic issues or neighborhood aesthetics outlined in the article.

That resident is me. I hope I do not get fined.

Chip Beard

Greensboro