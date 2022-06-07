Wednesday's letters, June 8, 2022

A history of violence

Those who believe that this land is their land (and no one else’s land) have historical cause for concern about white replacement theory. Just a few hundred years ago, the people who then believed that this land was their land worried about “red replacement theory.” They may not have named it that, but they had deep concerns that immigrants, people of a different complexion, would take control of their nations. What happened is probably worse than they feared.

The immigrants violently removed those first people, violently forced enslaved people to work for them, violently revolted from colonial rule, and then expanded their territory by continuing to violently drive out and annihilate those displaced first people. Then they went on to violently gain control of foreign lands and resources while still violently maintaining their domestic control.

And now they wonder why they find themselves confronted daily with violence.

So, given the history of the whites since they replaced the reds, maybe white replacement wouldn’t be bad. After the transition, we just might have a society that is not so violent and can find ways to discuss and resolve issues that will make everyone a little more happy and a lot more safe.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

Blame game

The blame has begun. Texas law enforcement now admits they waited too long to breach the classroom in Uvalde. The site commander didn’t even have his radio with him.

Texas officials are stonewalling the press. A bad sign.

There can be no doubt officers were operating in the fog of war and doing the best they could with the information they had. Their mistakes should not be the story. The real story should be that Republican gun policy ensures that we have the best-armed lunatics and terrorists in the world. The weapons they want in everyone’s hands can tear a second grader to pieces.

The policy of Ted Budd and his fellow travelers is any gun, anywhere, any time.

The News & Record editorial of May 26 was right. The Republican Party has to be defeated at the polls or nothing will change. Budd should be driven out of office. He is morally unfit. He doesn’t really care if this cycle goes on and on, as long as he can cash the NRA checks.

The NRA, the Republicans and the gun manufacturers want to blame and talk about everything else except the gun.

The botched police response is not the story. Don’t blame the cops.

Craig Fuller

High Point

Moment of truth

We must never forget the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our U.S. Capitol.

The work of the nonpartisan House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy will be crucial to determining steps necessary to ensure that we never witness another attempt to subvert the electoral process.

The select committee will publicly reveal findings of its investigative team, led by career prosecutors, Thursday at 8 p.m. Concerned people will be listening to the committee’s hearing at watch events in more than 50 cities, including Greensboro.

Several news outlets, such as The Washington Post (via YouTube) and C-SPAN will provide live coverage of the committee hearing. Please watch and encourage your friends to do so as well. Write a letter to the editor afterward. Tell the press that people want reports on the committee’s ongoing work.

To protect voting rights and election integrity, the House passed two important bills: The “For the People Act,” and the “John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021.” Our congressional representative, Kathy Manning, supported both bills. Urge Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to do the same

Margaret Villani

Greensboro

GOP priorities

The lieutenant governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, is on the record as saying that “there are more important things than living.”

He said this in 2020 in opposition to COVID restrictions on commerce. The proof is available on YouTube.

The lieutenant governor of North Carolina, Mark Robinson, has said this: “I’m not ashamed to say it, I’m probably not supposed to say it, but I’m gonna say it anyway: I got them AR-15s in case the government gets too big for its britches ... .” And he added this: “ ’Cause I’m gonna fill the backside of them britches with some lead.”

Could this be why many North Carolinians think that nothing bad happened on Jan. 6, 2021, and why they might possibly want people like Mark Robinson to overthrow a government they don’t like with AR-15 rifles?

When Robinson puffs out his chest and says stupid, cruel and bigoted things, I think to myself: ”Where is the outrage?”

Jody McGhee

High Point

Are you kidding?

I had to laugh when I read the letter that compared the Republican Party to a drug cartel! That seems strange, as it is the current Democratic administration that has pretty much opened the borders, giving the drug cartels free rein in smuggling drugs across the border. And it’s the current administration’s soft policy on China that allows the fentanyl to flow from there, killing so many Americans.

Of course, the same writer says it’s the conservative media that has distorted the challenges that face our nation. Actually, gas is really high, inflation is a huge tax on Americans and there is a severe baby formula shortage.

I don’t think conservative writers have made up those problems. And finally, this letter writer says these same things challenge our democracy.

Yes, the favorite term of the Democrats to label anyone who dares to wonder about the election. Perhaps he is unaware that a prominent Democrat said the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 Georgia governor’s election were “stolen” by Donald Trump and Brian Kemp. Was this “fringe” person “threatening Democracy” with her claims?

I don’t know, but I do know this same fringe Democrat is now Joe Biden’s press secretary.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro